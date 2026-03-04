Dem Tells OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE Chair That Investigating Billions in MN Fraud Is a...
Karoline Leavitt Absolutely Destroys Kaitlan Collins in Epic WH Takedown – CNN's Smear Game Exposed

justmindy
justmindy | 2:50 PM on March 04, 2026
CNN

Karoline Leavitt had quite enough of Kaitlan Collins and her editorializing in the White House Press Room today. She decided to read her to filth and it was well deserved.

Advertisement

Every single night, CNN brings on a panel of Leftists and Scott Jennings and Jennings is forced to defend the Trump Administration alone. It's a pattern at this point. 

That's the whole point of CNN. It's also why people are tuning out. 

Don't call on Kaitlan for a while.

Advertisement

It's always a gotcha session with them.

All she wants to do is make the Trump Administration look bad. Kaitlan is not interested in actually giving the public unbiased news.

Kaitlan should be worried about CNN's ratings. Apparently, she is not.

