Karoline Leavitt Absolutely Destroys Kaitlan Collins in Epic WH Takedown – CNN's Smear Game Exposed

Karoline Leavitt had quite enough of Kaitlan Collins and her editorializing in the White House Press Room today. She decided to read her to filth and it was well deserved.

🚨 NOW: Karoline Leavitt UNLOADS on CNN when Kaitlan Collins defames Hegseth, falsely claiming he "complained" about those reporting on our fallen troops



"That is NOT what the secretary said and you know it"



"The press ONLY wants to make the president look bad...ESPECIALLY CNN"… pic.twitter.com/vU4fu8W3Sd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2026

Every single night, CNN brings on a panel of Leftists and Scott Jennings and Jennings is forced to defend the Trump Administration alone. It's a pattern at this point.

Kaitlan 💯 asked for that and it was beautiful to watch 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/sHPVyjRJsH — Jessica Carderara (@MAGApizzy) March 4, 2026

All CNN & Collins do is LIE & smear Trump😈👹👿👺👺🤡🤡💩 https://t.co/RH5yY9TSop — Thomas Sparks (@TsunamiThommy) March 4, 2026

That's the whole point of CNN. It's also why people are tuning out.

😂 she's a National Enquirer reporter. Next, just stop paying attention to her. — kat2.0 (@01Kat2) March 4, 2026

Don't call on Kaitlan for a while.

Fake news just got their covers pulled. — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) March 4, 2026

CNN is finished. The American people are DONE with the lamestream media and their pathetic smear campaigns! — 🇺🇸 Bull Moose American 🇺🇸 (@BullMooseMemes) March 4, 2026

There's nothing wrong w/what Karoline said. CNN's ONLY reason for existing is to take down Trump by worst take scenarios. I don't know how Scott Jennings sits down w/these snakes; they're a "news" organization hell bent on destroying Trump & his administration. To what end?? — IGotThisK (@ivegotthisK) March 4, 2026

It's always a gotcha session with them.

Why do they allow Kaitlyn Collins in any presser? — Knightsaban (@knightsaban) March 4, 2026

@CNN & @kaitlancollins



You're a huge part of the "enemy within" this great country. I hope you reap what you sew. #SwiftKarma — Ruthie⚾️SpringTraining Phils⚾️ (@rdickens31) March 4, 2026

She needs to have a pin that says "Activist." She has zero journalistic integrity. — Kate (@kate_p45) March 4, 2026

All she wants to do is make the Trump Administration look bad. Kaitlan is not interested in actually giving the public unbiased news.

@PressSec is masterful! There were a few in that room that were arrogant and definitely deceitful in their questions. Karoline is the best! — BethW (@bethw1018) March 4, 2026

Kaitlan should be worried about CNN's ratings. Apparently, she is not.

