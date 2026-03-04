Brian Stelter Says Hegseth Injected Partisan Politics Into the Iran Briefing With This...
National Post: Don’t Deport Truck Driver Who Killed 16 Canadian Teens

Tim Walz Goes Full Deer in Headlights When Jim Jordan Busts Him About Payments to Fraudsters

Doug P. | 12:12 PM on March 04, 2026
Townhall Media

Today brings with it more congressional hearings in Washington, DC revolving around the multibillion-dollar daycare fraud in Minnesota that caused Gov. Tim Walz to drop his reelection bid. 

Testifying at the hearing are Walz and Minnesota AG Keith Ellison: 

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) delivered opening remarks at today’s hearing on “Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part II.” In his opening statement, Chairman Comer emphasized that Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison presided over one of the most extensive breakdowns of oversight this Committee has ever examined. He noted how billions of taxpayer dollars were stolen from social services programs while warnings piled up, state employees were silenced, and the Walz administration chose delay and denial over action. He highlighted that the Committee has now spoken with over thirty whistleblowers who raised concerns to state leaders over extensive money laundering and fraud.

During the hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan painted the dishonest governor into quite a corner about resuming taxpayer payments to fraudsters. Walz appeared flustered and seemed to know he'd been busted: 

Nancy Mace Owns Tampon Tim Walz: Can't Define a Woman, But Sure Can Rage About 'Obsessions' and Fraud
justmindy
Here's the full post via @EricLDaugh: 

Tim Walz was just EXPOSED for resuming taxpayer payments to Somali fraudsters at Feeding Our Future, and LYING ABOUT IT 

Tim Walz even got corrected by his state's own COURT, he's STUNNED 

JIM JORDAN: "Why didn't you tell the truth about why you RESTARTED the payments?" 

WALZ: "The agency believed the court required them to make those payments." 

JORDAN: "But that was FALSE...the court says the judge NEVER ordered you to resume Feeding Our Future payments...so the COURT'S lying?!" 

WALZ: "I can't tell you!" 

JIM JORDAN: "SOMEBODY'S lying! Either you're lying or the court's lying. Which one?!" 

WALZ: "I just know what the attorneys said." 

JORDAN: "Could it be you're trying to hide behind the court? Is it all about politics?!" 

Brutal. LOCK UP TIM WALZ!

Walz either knew what was going on right under his nose or was beyond incompetent as governor. Neither option means he should avoid accountability. 

There have been dozens of indictments related to this story but the politicians who allowed it to happen remain untouched (so far). 

*****

