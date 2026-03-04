Tim Walz Goes Full Deer in Headlights When Jim Jordan Busts Him About Payments to Fraudsters

Today brings with it more congressional hearings in Washington, DC revolving around the multibillion-dollar daycare fraud in Minnesota that caused Gov. Tim Walz to drop his reelection bid.

Testifying at the hearing are Walz and Minnesota AG Keith Ellison:

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) delivered opening remarks at today’s hearing on “Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part II.” In his opening statement, Chairman Comer emphasized that Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison presided over one of the most extensive breakdowns of oversight this Committee has ever examined. He noted how billions of taxpayer dollars were stolen from social services programs while warnings piled up, state employees were silenced, and the Walz administration chose delay and denial over action. He highlighted that the Committee has now spoken with over thirty whistleblowers who raised concerns to state leaders over extensive money laundering and fraud.

During the hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan painted the dishonest governor into quite a corner about resuming taxpayer payments to fraudsters. Walz appeared flustered and seemed to know he'd been busted:

🚨 HOLY CRAP. Tim Walz was just EXPOSED for resuming taxpayer payments to Somali fraudsters at Feeding Our Future, and LYING ABOUT IT



Tim Walz even got corrected by his state's own COURT, he's STUNNED



JIM JORDAN: "Why didn't you tell the truth about why you RESTARTED the… pic.twitter.com/1S6FK3gyFb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

Walz either knew what was going on right under his nose or was beyond incompetent as governor. Neither option means he should avoid accountability.

The problem Tim Walz has is that when you lie, you MUST remember what you said. — Max Creel (@myc19631) March 4, 2026

Once again, Tim Walz and Keith Ellison are refusing to work with Congress to get to the bottom of the tens of billions of dollars fraudsters are stealing from Minnesota taxpayers. Walz is in his 8th year as governor. How can he refuse to take responsibility for this epic mess?! https://t.co/2AyvDG3mK4 — Pete Stauber (@PeteStauber) March 4, 2026

It's time to start arresting these corrupt democrats. https://t.co/yH5Ov4uYSg — Kate (@kate_p45) March 4, 2026

There have been dozens of indictments related to this story but the politicians who allowed it to happen remain untouched (so far).

