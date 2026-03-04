Rep. Emmer Goes Nuclear: Ellison Grilled, Accused of Shielding Somali Fraudsters in Explosive Takedown

The day is not going so well for Tim Walz and his Attorney General Keith Ellison. They are testifying in front of a Congressional committee and the Republicans are wiping the floor with them. The Democrats try to change the subject, but it's all for naught.

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Tom Emmer GOES NUCLEAR on Minnesota AG Keith Ellison for trying to protect Somali fraudsters



Ellison MUST be criminally referred and prosecuted!



"Pretty BAD LOOK for you, sir! Either you were oblivious to what was going on under your nose, or WORSE, you were… pic.twitter.com/qG1UqzUaBd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

Rather than actually investigate the fraudsters, Ellison was too busy protecting them. At least that is how it seems.

Keith Ellison @keithellison is such a vile POS. He's so evil that he's incapable of recognizing his own moral depravity and ethical filth. But what else would you expect from a woman-beating, cop assassin-coddling, hyper-corrupt, race Communist dog? https://t.co/00W3xvn1m2 — Richard T (@Arcturus5324) March 4, 2026

Commies going to commie.

Buh bye not so dynamic DUO!! Corrupt https://t.co/cnCjRZ3hE6 — MJMJ (@itsmjmj1) March 4, 2026

To be fair, Walz and Ellison are both skilled at lying.

As Democrats talk ICE, is this ok? Lawful? This hearing has nothing to do with ICE. https://t.co/IOjwmW9uZB — Vagabond Gypsy (@_vagabondgypsy) March 4, 2026

Dems don't want the real truth about all of this fraud to come out so they try to change the subject and talk about ICE when it is their turn.

Democrats always wanting to do the wrong thing. https://t.co/ME3eNlDIKh — Ludwig'sEgg (@LudwigsEgg) March 4, 2026

And the Democrats are always advocating for the wrong people

These hearings do what? We just get more outraged and after that, no arrests. It's so infuriating. Ellison should be in jail. — Kate (@kate_p45) March 4, 2026

These hearings are a joke. Where are the arrests. I can’t even watch the video. It’s all for show. — Lori Mera (@lori_mera) March 4, 2026

The hearings are a good first step, but Americans want action now.

If there was mismanagement, the public deserves answers. Accountability shouldn’t depend on political affiliation — Kovai Talkies - கோவை டாக்கீஸ் (@GGalatta) March 4, 2026

Tell that to the Democrats.

No, don’t bother prosecuting before a conflicted judge. Instead, seize: all revenue, cash assets, property, transfers, investments - to obtain revenue received while in office.

Let him go to court and present evidence of rightful gains. — Douglas Hartzell (@Do49128Douglas) March 4, 2026

How can someone even choose to protect fraud this way? — Cálàis - Gershon (@RJhosefs) March 4, 2026

It's sick behavior.

Ellison is as bad as we thought he was. Criminal referral and lengthy sentencing. — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) March 4, 2026

Probably worse if the whole truth were known.

Have no doubt they both knew! And very strong possibility that they were in on it from the beginning. — Smoke&Mirrors (@cjwilly56) March 4, 2026

Only time will tell ... well, time and Republicans keeping control of the House. That is why mid-term voting is so very vital.

