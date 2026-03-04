Rep. Emmer Goes Nuclear: Ellison Grilled, Accused of Shielding Somali Fraudsters in Explosive Takedown

Elizabeth Warren Left a Classified Briefing and Quickly Proved Why She Shouldn't Get...
justmindy
justmindy | 11:10 AM on March 04, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The day is not going so well for Tim Walz and his Attorney General Keith Ellison. They are testifying in front of a Congressional committee and the Republicans are wiping the floor with them. The Democrats try to change the subject, but it's all for naught.

Rather than actually investigate the fraudsters, Ellison was too busy protecting them. At least that is how it seems.

Commies going to commie.

To be fair, Walz and Ellison are both skilled at lying.

Dems don't want the real truth about all of this fraud to come out so they try to change the subject and talk about ICE when it is their turn. 

And the Democrats are always advocating for the wrong people

The hearings are a good first step, but Americans want action now.

Tell that to the Democrats.

It's sick behavior.

Probably worse if the whole truth were known.

Only time will tell ... well, time and Republicans keeping control of the House. That is why mid-term voting is so very vital. 

Tags:

CONGRESS KEITH ELLISON MINNESOTA REPUBLICAN PARTY TIM WALZ

