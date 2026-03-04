Dem Tells OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE Chair That Investigating Billions in MN Fraud Is a Waste of Their Time

Today Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, along with that state's AG, Keith Ellison, are testifying before the House Oversight Committee about the billions of dollars of fraud that has been uncovered.

During the hearing things got awkward for Walz on multiple occasions and the same can be said about Ellison. Those two either knew what was going on or are completely incompetent. Either way they should be held fully accountable.

But, based on a complaint that was registered during the hearing, some Democrats don't agree that robbing taxpayers of billions of dollars is worth the Oversight Committee's time. Watch:

You can't make this up. 🤦🏻‍♂️



Democrat: "Mr. Chairman, it's outrageous that this is what we're choosing to spend our time on in the Oversight Committee."@RepJamesComer: "Fraud?"



Democrat: " ... Yes, fraud." pic.twitter.com/ifnZBTv19J — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 4, 2026

That was apparently Arizona Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari. We're a little surprised she's not from Minnesota with that strenuous an objection.

Wait, the name Oversight Committee literally implies that is what the committee should be doing.🤔 — 🇺🇸Steve2A🇺🇸God🇺🇸Family🇺🇸Country🇺🇸 (@lakemonstercl1) March 4, 2026

And you can bet the Dems would rather change the subject to Trump than discuss taxpayers being fleeced to the tune of billions of dollars. No wonder they melted down over DOGE.

