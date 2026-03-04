Dem Tells OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE Chair That Investigating Billions in MN Fraud Is a Waste of Their Time

Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Tells Angel Families He's Sorry for Their Losses, BUT......
Doug P. | 3:00 PM on March 04, 2026
Meme screenshot

Today Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, along with that state's AG, Keith Ellison, are testifying before the House Oversight Committee about the billions of dollars of fraud that has been uncovered.

Advertisement

During the hearing things got awkward for Walz on multiple occasions and the same can be said about Ellison. Those two either knew what was going on or are completely incompetent. Either way they should be held fully accountable. 

But, based on a complaint that was registered during the hearing, some Democrats don't agree that robbing taxpayers of billions of dollars is worth the Oversight Committee's time. Watch:

That was apparently Arizona Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari. We're a little surprised she's not from Minnesota with that strenuous an objection. 

And you can bet the Dems would rather change the subject to Trump than discuss taxpayers being fleeced to the tune of billions of dollars. No wonder they melted down over DOGE. 

*****

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like those who enabled billions and billions of dollars worth of fraud in Minnesota.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

