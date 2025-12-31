Records Vanish Pre-Audit: MN Daycare 'Hit' by Mystery Break-In After Sleuths Spot Empty Daycare

Nick Shirley has inspired a wave of citizen journalists. They took to their local Minnesota neighborhood websites and looked up daycares in their area. One of those centers was the Nokomis Daycare Center. A user reported they never saw kids coming and going.

4/

The Minnesota license lookup website is still down, but people are submitting some of their neighborhood daycare findings.



"This one is across the street from me, and never once have I seen a single person walking through those doors. They do have 2 vans that never move, a… pic.twitter.com/AzymbYDHmu — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) December 30, 2025

So, the same story as most of the daycares Shirley covered.

The Minneapolis daycare center targeted by this tweet, Nokomis Daycare Center, received telephone threats of violence & was broken into last night & vandalized, & checkbooks & parents’ documents were stolen. https://t.co/epVyMzMDaw pic.twitter.com/9S3GYZLQW5 — Ismail Royer (@IsmailRoyer) December 30, 2025

Shockingly, Ismail Royer a Muslim Dad of six reported today that center was targeted by vandals and they stole the checkbook and the parent's documents. Wow, it's a real shame all that was taken with all these audits set to happen.

Hopefully, this center has some cameras so the thieves of parent documents can be brought to justice.

And everyone ate Subway sandwiches.

Magically, over the next 48 hours, every investigated 'learing center' will be broken into and there will be exactly zero seconds of cctv footage of any of it. https://t.co/bS31EPWHSD — Ducky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@thatjerkme) December 31, 2025

And all the crazy robbers will take is the parent's paperwork.

Just going to leave this here for no reason at all.

Same way I used to lie about bad report cards when I was in 6th grade. https://t.co/5kWFlIQyzn — Ghost of Coolerman (@fitdadjourney) December 31, 2025

What do you mean someone broke in and stole just the payment and enrollment records right before a federal audit?! 🤯 https://t.co/c6rdb53oSr — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) December 31, 2025

It's just unimaginable.

Incredible...I mean what are the chances...someone breaks in the day after the news breaks and just so happens to steal your records right before a federal audit.



Crazy amiright? https://t.co/GxzGrZDerJ — Joe (@landlibertylife) December 31, 2025

What are the odds?

The Jussie Smollett-ing has commenced. https://t.co/F1x8d3bw2K — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 31, 2025

So all the evidence against them were stolen lol it’s a box of pop tarts where your brain should be https://t.co/NhymmTmbqv — ❌☯️ (@LilithsPlayroom) December 31, 2025

They really think Americans are that stupid. No, that's just Democrats.

"These people broke in and took all the documents that would prove us innocent of fraud. I bet it was those White racist" https://t.co/3web3L6b37 — Paul (@WomanDefiner) December 31, 2025

Has to be!

Just before the government was going to investigate them, all their records proving they were a legitimate business were stolen!



How inconvenient! (Or convenient.) — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 31, 2025

What are the odds?

