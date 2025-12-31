Records Vanish Pre-Audit: MN Daycare 'Hit' by Mystery Break-In After Sleuths Spot Empty Daycare

Sterling's Rx for America: Shut It All Down – Close Borders, Defund NGOs,...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on December 31, 2025
ImgFlip

Nick Shirley has inspired a wave of citizen journalists. They took to their local Minnesota neighborhood websites and looked up daycares in their area. One of those centers was the Nokomis Daycare Center. A user reported they never saw kids coming and going.

So, the same story as most of the daycares Shirley covered.

Shockingly, Ismail Royer a Muslim Dad of six reported today that center was targeted by vandals and they stole the checkbook and the parent's documents. Wow, it's a real shame all that was taken with all these audits set to happen. 

Hopefully, this center has some cameras so the thieves of parent documents can be brought to justice.

And everyone ate Subway sandwiches.

And all the crazy robbers will take is the parent's paperwork. 

Just going to leave this here for no reason at all.

It's just unimaginable. 

What are the odds?

They really think Americans are that stupid. No, that's just Democrats.

Has to be!

What are the odds?

