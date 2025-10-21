Klobuchar’s Pity Party Flop: Posts Sob Story About Early Retirees Big Bills, Gets...
Rick Wilson Hates Trump With the Fire of a Billion Suns Because of...
London Police Ban 'Far-Right' Protest Calling for Mass Deportations
Megyn Kelly ENDS DEI Hire Karine Jean-Pierre's Media Fluff Tour With a Single...
Harry POOPER, Libs Go Ballistic Over a Ballroom, and Jimmy Kimmel Is Indoctrinating...
Dem Candidate for Senate Says He Was Drunk When He Got a Nazi-Linked...
RESIGN You Filth! Cynical Publius Goes OFF on Cowardly Military Brass Crying to...
Stephen Colbert Tells KJP He’s Afraid She’ll Turn Democrats Independent
How Do You Say, 'OMG MAKE IT STOP' in Spanish? Mikie Sherrill's Spanish...
Ron DeSantis Takes a Well-Deserved Victory Lap, Trolling the Left Who Called Him...
Dems Secretly Plan to Abandon Ship on Shutdown: Fundraising Scandal
What HE Said: James Woods Has BRUTAL Words of Wisdom After Jennifer Welch...
CRAZY Story About Fairfax County Public School Staff Arranging Abortions for Minors Just...
VIP
Tucker Carlson Jumps ALL the Sharks Finding Something Even CRAZIER to Blame on...

Stop Snorting the Parmesan: Hunter Biden Claims Trump Is 'Painting a Bullseye' on Harry Sisson

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 PM on October 21, 2025
Twitchy


Whew! It's been a banner day for the 'Absolutely No One Wants to Hear From You Ever Again' crowd. 

First, Chuck Todd decided to scold us all again, on his podcast that no one's heard of, about what it means to be an American. Then, White House furniture thief and all-around evil witch Hillary Clinton decided that it was her job to determine whether Donald Trump could renovate 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, where she will never live again. 

Advertisement

Frankly, we're not sure how we could top those two. 

Oh, wait. Guess who has an opinion about Donald Trump's hilarious troll video featuring Harry Sisson?

It's tweaker, shadow President, Ukraine energy expert, and Parmesan cheese snorter Hunter Biden. 

Huzzah! 

... create an A.I. Video wearing a crown and dumping excrement on the heads of American peaceful protesters and, you know, TikTok stars like Harry...' 

'I see him basically, you know, painting a bullseye, painting a bullseye on somebody like that.'

Oh, Sisson was getting painted, alright. But it wasn't a bullseye. 

But it's pretty funny to hear Hunter, of all people, making this claim.  

We get that the Biden scion's brain has been permanently addled by all of the drugs he's ingested over the years (as well as the aforementioned aged cheese), but we would have hoped he would at least he'd remember who his father is. 

Recommended

Klobuchar’s Pity Party Flop: Posts Sob Story About Early Retirees Big Bills, Gets Roasted Instead
justmindy
Advertisement

Aww. How cute. We kind of miss Joe Biden and his excruciating ability to fumble around a single sentence for five minutes. 

(No, we don't). 

But, of course, that bullseye was fine with Hunter. Meanwhile, Trump hilariously dropping a load of dung on little Sisson is a 'threat to democracy' and 'stochastic terrorism.'

... or something. 

If anyone believes that he is clean and sober, we've got some lovely beachfront property for sale ... in Omaha, Nebraska. 

Oh, we almost forgot about Hunter's illegal gun purchase and his tax evasion. 

Remind us why he isn't in prison again, President Autopen? 

Advertisement

Hunter being the morality and decency police is kind of like, well, kind of like Hillary speaking about 'desecrating' the White House, which we noted above. 

Hey, give him a break. There's no telling what drugs -- or condiments -- he sniffed this morning. 

He might think his name is Teddy Roosevelt right now. 

Oh, that's the best part. Every time a leftist wants to whine about the video, they have to SHOW the video, making it even more of a hilarious viral sensation. 

Ahem. 

We can neither confirm nor deny that Hunter made art out of his own feces to try to sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars. (But he almost certainly did, also while high.) 

We tried to find a clip of Hunter Biden expressing outrage at the assassination of Charlie Kirk, but, of course, that video does not exist. 

Advertisement

Maybe he should sit ALL of them out. 

And thank the Autopen that he's not in prison where he belongs. 

============================================

Related:

Megyn Kelly ENDS DEI Hire Karine Jean-Pierre's Media Fluff Tour With a Single Question

Ron DeSantis Takes a Well-Deserved Victory Lap, Trolling the Left Who Called Him 'Authoritarian'

ZERO Self-Awareness: Chuck Todd Pats Himself on the Back for 'Shutting Down' Criticism of Protests

Irrelevant Idiocy: Jim Acosta Giggles as Kathy Griffin Spouts Insane Election Denialism

'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DONALD TRUMP HARRY SISSON HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Klobuchar’s Pity Party Flop: Posts Sob Story About Early Retirees Big Bills, Gets Roasted Instead
justmindy
Megyn Kelly ENDS DEI Hire Karine Jean-Pierre's Media Fluff Tour With a Single Question
Grateful Calvin
Rick Wilson Hates Trump With the Fire of a Billion Suns Because of White House Ballroom
Brett T.
What HE Said: James Woods Has BRUTAL Words of Wisdom After Jennifer Welch Calls Stephen Miller a Nazi
Sam J.
Dem Candidate for Senate Says He Was Drunk When He Got a Nazi-Linked Tattoo
Brett T.
London Police Ban 'Far-Right' Protest Calling for Mass Deportations
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Klobuchar’s Pity Party Flop: Posts Sob Story About Early Retirees Big Bills, Gets Roasted Instead justmindy
Advertisement