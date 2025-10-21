Stop Snorting the Parmesan: Hunter Biden Claims Trump Is 'Painting a Bullseye' on Harry Sisson



Whew! It's been a banner day for the 'Absolutely No One Wants to Hear From You Ever Again' crowd.

First, Chuck Todd decided to scold us all again, on his podcast that no one's heard of, about what it means to be an American. Then, White House furniture thief and all-around evil witch Hillary Clinton decided that it was her job to determine whether Donald Trump could renovate 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, where she will never live again.

Frankly, we're not sure how we could top those two.

Oh, wait. Guess who has an opinion about Donald Trump's hilarious troll video featuring Harry Sisson?

It's tweaker, shadow President, Ukraine energy expert, and Parmesan cheese snorter Hunter Biden.

Huzzah!

NEW: Hunter Biden says President Trump is threatening the life of Harry Sisson by sharing an AI video of Harry getting poop dumped on his face.



"So sad. So sad to watch. Forget about how juvenile it is, what the president did."



"So when I see the president of the United States… pic.twitter.com/U180nxFyyE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 21, 2025

... create an A.I. Video wearing a crown and dumping excrement on the heads of American peaceful protesters and, you know, TikTok stars like Harry...'



'I see him basically, you know, painting a bullseye, painting a bullseye on somebody like that.'

Oh, Sisson was getting painted, alright. But it wasn't a bullseye.

But it's pretty funny to hear Hunter, of all people, making this claim.

We get that the Biden scion's brain has been permanently addled by all of the drugs he's ingested over the years (as well as the aforementioned aged cheese), but we would have hoped he would at least he'd remember who his father is.

Hunter’s father: “It’s time we put Trump in the bullseye."

pic.twitter.com/c8rURajVn1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2025

Aww. How cute. We kind of miss Joe Biden and his excruciating ability to fumble around a single sentence for five minutes.

(No, we don't).

But, of course, that bullseye was fine with Hunter. Meanwhile, Trump hilariously dropping a load of dung on little Sisson is a 'threat to democracy' and 'stochastic terrorism.'

... or something.

Hunter needs to put his crack pipe down again. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 21, 2025

If anyone believes that he is clean and sober, we've got some lovely beachfront property for sale ... in Omaha, Nebraska.

Hunter Biden, the guy who sniffed Parmesan cheese, trafficked girls & drugs & had an illegal firearm - says Trump is threatening the life of his boy toy Harry by posting an AI video of him getting crap dumped on his head 🤡



The absolute absurdity.

pic.twitter.com/v1efyp7LVc — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 21, 2025

Oh, we almost forgot about Hunter's illegal gun purchase and his tax evasion.

Remind us why he isn't in prison again, President Autopen?

I'm sorry but if you can’t laugh at Trump using AI to post a video of himself dropping poo on Harry Sisson then you likely take politics too seriously, humorless, and terminally online.



Also hilarious watching Hunter Biden of all people get sanctimonious about anything https://t.co/FwOL3B5HnG — Brian Cronin (@replybri) October 21, 2025

Hunter being the morality and decency police is kind of like, well, kind of like Hillary speaking about 'desecrating' the White House, which we noted above.

Hunter Biden knows he's Hunter Biden ... right? https://t.co/WvQ7zyR340 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 21, 2025

Hey, give him a break. There's no telling what drugs -- or condiments -- he sniffed this morning.

He might think his name is Teddy Roosevelt right now.

The people who keep posting this video & acting like they witnessed murder are just making it more hilarious 😂 https://t.co/kWkGJbvl6x — Nancy Sidley (@nancytsidley) October 21, 2025

Oh, that's the best part. Every time a leftist wants to whine about the video, they have to SHOW the video, making it even more of a hilarious viral sensation.

Didn’t Hunter use his own poop on a piece of paper, call it art and sell it?! 😂 https://t.co/8QwsQ4jiwK — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) October 21, 2025

Ahem.

We can neither confirm nor deny that Hunter made art out of his own feces to try to sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars. (But he almost certainly did, also while high.)

President Trump did not “create” this video. He shared it. And it was funny as hell. At least nobody was shot in the neck… https://t.co/Uxl4rt02To — Queen of Everything! (@kollinsbebby) October 21, 2025

We tried to find a clip of Hunter Biden expressing outrage at the assassination of Charlie Kirk, but, of course, that video does not exist.

Maybe sit this one out jockstrap boy. pic.twitter.com/13eWmRI5Ni — Teri (@Teri423) October 21, 2025

Maybe he should sit ALL of them out.

And thank the Autopen that he's not in prison where he belongs.





