Dem Ilhan Omar Says She’s ‘Exhausted’ by How Much Taxpayer Money Is Funding...
VIP
MS NOW Pushes Fake Narrative That Renee Gold’s Encounter With ICE Agents Was...
'From This Angle' - Hilarious Memes Take on The Minnesota ICE Incident
When Your DA Thinks He's in a Movie: Krasner's 'FAFO' Sunglasses Post Gives...
VIP
Brandi Kruse Exposes the Lie: No New 'Invasive Exams' Needed to Keep Girls'...
NYC's New Mayor Suddenly Hates Hamas... After Voters Ignored All the Red Flags
While Iran Bleeds – Hundreds Dead in Brutal Crackdown – American College Activists...
FAFO in Real Time: Man Points 'Gun' (It's His Phone) at Federal Officers,...
Now the Car Was Already MOVING? Ilhan Omar Tries Out a New Lie...
Juan Williams: 'The Record Shows the Big Bump in Premiums Is Due to...
What's a 'Hurder'? San Francisco Theater Kids Gather On the Beach for Cringe...
Porta-Potty Prince of NY: Mamdani Promises Free 'Modular Bathrooms' and What Could POSSIBL...
JK Rowling Shows Her Support for Smoking, Hot Iranian Woman Standing Up To...
Ted Lieu's Tough-Guy Letter to Oil Barons Goes HILARIOUSLY Off the Rails As...

Dem Chris Murphy Calls ICE Agent’s Self-Defense in Minneapolis a ‘Most Heinous Act of Violence’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:15 AM on January 12, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

On Sunday, Democrat Chris Murphy came out against ICE agents defending their lives from his party’s radicalized pro-illegal alien activists. Murphy told Kristen Welker of NBC News that the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good was engaged in a ‘most heinous act of violence.’ Video shows he fired on her as her SUV struck him.

Advertisement

Hear Murphy for yourself. (WATCH)

It’s unlikely any of Murphy’s fellow Democrats at NBC are going to call him out.

One poster says Democrats didn’t get the violent and destructive ‘Winter of Love’ that they hoped would happen.

I suspect the next few days will be the last gasp of trying to George Floyd the Renee Good incident. 

They needed riots last night, and they didn’t get them. From what I can tell, they paid a lot of people to hold signs the last couple of days, and it never ignited.

They needed the “Soccer mom just dropping her kids off at school” narrative to stick. It didn’t. Even the most fanatical Dems are not disputing she was an anti-ICE activist. The best they have - and it is lame - is that she was a “legal observer.”

They needed a video to emerge that countered the ones released showing her actions with the car. One never did.

We’ve never even seen the video that Renee Good’s partner was taking - this is a dog not barking that is deafening in its silence.

One thing this did accomplish was that people stopped talking about all the fraud in Minnesota for a few days. If Republicans were smart, they’d force this back into the news cycle. They’re not smart, so they probably won’t.

— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 11, 2026

Recommended

Dem Ilhan Omar Says She’s ‘Exhausted’ by How Much Taxpayer Money Is Funding Somali Fraud Investigations
Warren Squire
Advertisement

If it supported the narrative that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were pushing, it likely would have been released immediately.

That has posters wondering if federal investigators have Gold's wife's video and are sitting on it for other reasons.

Exactly.

Commenters say worse things are happening in blue cities, but Democrats are ignoring them because it’s not politically advantageous for them.

Advertisement

Murphy is essentially the East Coast Adam Schiff of the Democrat Party. His every breath is a lie.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Ilhan Omar Says She’s ‘Exhausted’ by How Much Taxpayer Money Is Funding Somali Fraud Investigations
Warren Squire
JK Rowling Shows Her Support for Smoking, Hot Iranian Woman Standing Up To the Mullahs
Aaron Walker
'From This Angle' - Hilarious Memes Take on The Minnesota ICE Incident
Gordon K
When Your DA Thinks He's in a Movie: Krasner's 'FAFO' Sunglasses Post Gives Nuclear Levels of Cringe
justmindy
Ted Lieu's Tough-Guy Letter to Oil Barons Goes HILARIOUSLY Off the Rails As the 'Barons' Just NUKE Him
Sam J.
FAFO in Real Time: Man Points 'Gun' (It's His Phone) at Federal Officers, Gets Instant Lesson
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dem Ilhan Omar Says She’s ‘Exhausted’ by How Much Taxpayer Money Is Funding Somali Fraud Investigations Warren Squire
Advertisement