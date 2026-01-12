Dem Chris Murphy Calls ICE Agent’s Self-Defense in Minneapolis a ‘Most Heinous Act of Violence’

On Sunday, Democrat Chris Murphy came out against ICE agents defending their lives from his party’s radicalized pro-illegal alien activists. Murphy told Kristen Welker of NBC News that the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good was engaged in a ‘most heinous act of violence.’ Video shows he fired on her as her SUV struck him.

Hear Murphy for yourself. (WATCH)

Chris Murphy attacks ICE officer, calls the shoot*ng:



“The most high profile and most heinous act of violence."



Really odd way to describe self-defense, Chris. pic.twitter.com/TBGEkREL3n — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2026

I hardly know what to say anymore. Their lies are so brazen. They never suffer any consequences for lying. It's abhorrent and absurd. — 4isacharm (@4isacharm4me) January 11, 2026

It’s unlikely any of Murphy’s fellow Democrats at NBC are going to call him out.

One poster says Democrats didn’t get the violent and destructive ‘Winter of Love’ that they hoped would happen.

I suspect the next few days will be the last gasp of trying to George Floyd the Renee Good incident. They needed riots last night, and they didn’t get them. From what I can tell, they paid a lot of people to hold signs the last couple of days, and it never ignited. They needed the “Soccer mom just dropping her kids off at school” narrative to stick. It didn’t. Even the most fanatical Dems are not disputing she was an anti-ICE activist. The best they have - and it is lame - is that she was a “legal observer.” They needed a video to emerge that countered the ones released showing her actions with the car. One never did. We’ve never even seen the video that Renee Good’s partner was taking - this is a dog not barking that is deafening in its silence. One thing this did accomplish was that people stopped talking about all the fraud in Minnesota for a few days. If Republicans were smart, they’d force this back into the news cycle. They’re not smart, so they probably won’t. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 11, 2026

All excellent points, IT.



The partner's video not being released is telling. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2026

If it supported the narrative that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were pushing, it likely would have been released immediately.

That has posters wondering if federal investigators have Gold's wife's video and are sitting on it for other reasons.

How is wifey's video not confiscated as evidence in a domestic terrorism investigation? Isn't that what Noem is calling it?



If it's domestic terror, there's a cell, and every member should be behind bars. Whoever trained Good to obstruct ICE is criminally liable for her death. — Tami Marler (@tamimarlerMBA) January 11, 2026

They may very well have the video, and there may very well be legal reasons not to release it or leak it.



But rest assured, if it supported the narrative then her partner would have immediately blasted it out to the Internet. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 11, 2026

Exactly.

Commenters say worse things are happening in blue cities, but Democrats are ignoring them because it’s not politically advantageous for them.

It's only high profile because the Left is making it a highly political issue.



Go to any deep blue city in the nation to see things 10x worse every weekend. The Left: they say nothing. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 11, 2026

Absolutely correct. They don’t care about any of that. Those lives aren’t politically useful. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2026

Even after watching their narrative crumble, they double down on their lies — 🇺🇸JB MAGA 🇺🇸 (@JBMAGA03) January 11, 2026

Murphy is at Schiff-levels of lying and gaslighting. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2026

Murphy is essentially the East Coast Adam Schiff of the Democrat Party. His every breath is a lie.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

