MOCK-FEST: Hillary Clinton's Faux-OUTRAGE Over Trump's Ballroom Goes Even WORSE Than You'd Think

Poor Hillary Clinton.

It will never again be her house.

Oh, and she so badly wanted it to be her house in 2016 ... and then Trump defeated her. What a crushing blow that must have been to a woman who thought she had the election in the bag. Remember when TIME put her on their cover as the first female president?

Yeah, that had to sting.

It’s not his house.



It’s your house.



And he’s destroying it. pic.twitter.com/YchFF5U1nO — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2025

So if this is true, then the fine China, furniture, art, and silver Hillary tried to 'take with her' when the Clintons moved out of the White House also belonged to us so in essence, she was trying to steal from us.

She clearly did not think this zinger through.

As usual, she has replies turned off:

Look on the bright side...you'll never live in it again anyhow! 😂 https://t.co/h3Pd82d0IF — Ms. Lynn (@Ms_Lynnie1) October 21, 2025

There ya' go!

It’s certainly not your house. https://t.co/Lv9dyarXY0 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 21, 2025

Gotta love it when the House GOP jumps into the fray, you know?

It’s not your tweet.



It’s not our tweet.



It’s Hillary’s.



And that’s why she won’t let you reply to it. https://t.co/iaKKOlugKu — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 21, 2025

Ain't that the truth?

Interesting that Hillary turned off her replies to this.



Perhaps she was concerned about how many people might point out the irony of her defending the sanctity of the White House after what happened during her time there. https://t.co/g2sHllLhpy — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 21, 2025

Right? Basically, her husband was committing adultery in our house.

Yuck.

Didn't you get a new kitchen and family room, a private study and updates to the Lincoln Bedroom? https://t.co/zXfPOgjBX0 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 21, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when she does it!

Tough crowd.

Your husband had sex in the Oval Office. Prolly should sit this one out. https://t.co/PKqqNzaLHM — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 21, 2025

And fin.

