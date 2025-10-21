MOCK-FEST: Hillary Clinton's Faux-OUTRAGE Over Trump's Ballroom Goes Even WORSE Than You'd Think

Poor Hillary Clinton.
It will never again be her house.
Oh, and she so badly wanted it to be her house in 2016 ... and then Trump defeated her. What a crushing blow that must have been to a woman who thought she had the election in the bag. Remember when TIME put her on their cover as the first female president?
Yeah, that had to sting.
It’s not his house.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2025
It’s your house.
And he’s destroying it. pic.twitter.com/YchFF5U1nO
So if this is true, then the fine China, furniture, art, and silver Hillary tried to 'take with her' when the Clintons moved out of the White House also belonged to us so in essence, she was trying to steal from us.
She clearly did not think this zinger through.
As usual, she has replies turned off:
Look on the bright side...you'll never live in it again anyhow! 😂 https://t.co/h3Pd82d0IF— Ms. Lynn (@Ms_Lynnie1) October 21, 2025
There ya' go!
It’s certainly not your house. https://t.co/Lv9dyarXY0— House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 21, 2025
Gotta love it when the House GOP jumps into the fray, you know?
https://t.co/8f3JSM2lka pic.twitter.com/NxlkQucAm8— Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) October 21, 2025
Just like FDR destroyed it. Right, Crooked? https://t.co/oOfZaQMa98 pic.twitter.com/7cswtiiWbk— David Mayze (@DavidMayze) October 21, 2025
It’s not your tweet.— Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 21, 2025
It’s not our tweet.
It’s Hillary’s.
And that’s why she won’t let you reply to it. https://t.co/iaKKOlugKu
Ain't that the truth?
Interesting that Hillary turned off her replies to this.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 21, 2025
Perhaps she was concerned about how many people might point out the irony of her defending the sanctity of the White House after what happened during her time there. https://t.co/g2sHllLhpy
Right? Basically, her husband was committing adultery in our house.
Yuck.
Didn't you get a new kitchen and family room, a private study and updates to the Lincoln Bedroom? https://t.co/zXfPOgjBX0— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 21, 2025
It's (D)ifferent when she does it!
You only steal https://t.co/dtsZz0wIij pic.twitter.com/RfQLNIx7XC— e-beth (@ebeth360) October 21, 2025
Tough crowd.
Your husband had sex in the Oval Office. Prolly should sit this one out. https://t.co/PKqqNzaLHM— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 21, 2025
And fin.
