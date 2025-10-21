MOCK-FEST: Hillary Clinton's Faux-OUTRAGE Over Trump's Ballroom Goes Even WORSE Than You'd Think

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on October 21, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Poor Hillary Clinton.

It will never again be her house.

Oh, and she so badly wanted it to be her house in 2016 ... and then Trump defeated her. What a crushing blow that must have been to a woman who thought she had the election in the bag. Remember when TIME put her on their cover as the first female president?

Yeah, that had to sting.

So if this is true, then the fine China, furniture, art, and silver Hillary tried to 'take with her' when the Clintons moved out of the White House also belonged to us so in essence, she was trying to steal from us.

She clearly did not think this zinger through.

As usual, she has replies turned off:

There ya' go!

Gotta love it when the House GOP jumps into the fray, you know?

Ain't that the truth?

Right? Basically, her husband was committing adultery in our house.

Yuck.

It's (D)ifferent when she does it!

Tough crowd.

And fin.

============================================================

