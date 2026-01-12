Dem Chris Murphy Calls ICE Agent’s Self-Defense in Minneapolis a ‘Most Heinous Act...
Dem Ilhan Omar Says She’s ‘Exhausted’ by How Much Taxpayer Money Is Funding Somali Fraud Investigations

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:30 AM on January 12, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar’s state is awash in billions of dollars in Somali fraud involving taxpayer money. The state is also a hotbed for illegal immigration. Omar says she’s exhausted and doesn’t want federal authorities to tackle both issues. Why? She says the fraud investigations and immigration raids are costing American taxpayers too much. Yes, she seriously said this.

Here you go. (WATCH)

A Democrat genuinely caring about wasteful government spending is a rare creature indeed. Omar doesn’t care.

Posters note that none of her fellow Democrats on MS NOW are going to call her out.

They’re not going to criticize one of their own teammates.

Posters say the federal government is obligated to investigate the fraud going down in Minnesota.

Such a relief, Ilhan!

One poster says Omar is exhausting his dictionary.

No lie detected.

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ILHAN OMAR ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

