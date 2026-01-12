Dem Ilhan Omar Says She’s ‘Exhausted’ by How Much Taxpayer Money Is Funding Somali Fraud Investigations

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar’s state is awash in billions of dollars in Somali fraud involving taxpayer money. The state is also a hotbed for illegal immigration. Omar says she’s exhausted and doesn’t want federal authorities to tackle both issues. Why? She says the fraud investigations and immigration raids are costing American taxpayers too much. Yes, she seriously said this.

Advertisement

Here you go. (WATCH)

Ilhan Omar is mad that investigating fraud in Minnesota and enforcing immigration federal law is “wasting so much of our taxpayer resources.”



It’s hard to make this up. pic.twitter.com/vZgEuOh8Ds — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2026

She has no idea what she is actually saying, they really are this stupid — 🇺🇸JB MAGA 🇺🇸 (@JBMAGA03) January 12, 2026

A Democrat genuinely caring about wasteful government spending is a rare creature indeed. Omar doesn’t care.

Posters note that none of her fellow Democrats on MS NOW are going to call her out.

No notes. Incredible. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 12, 2026

No push back., either — Bookish B ✌️ 💚 📚 (@Noninon526) January 12, 2026

every one of these people are as radical and brain wormed as she is pic.twitter.com/cvw7ujB1fT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2026

Look at that panel of American hating Democrats.. ew. 🤢 — D.M. Jackson 🇺🇸✨️ (@daisymae9725) January 12, 2026

Never a dissenting voice on MSNOW, no critical retort whatsoever. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) January 12, 2026

They’re not going to criticize one of their own teammates.

Posters say the federal government is obligated to investigate the fraud going down in Minnesota.

Poor Ilhan is “so exhausted” that this administration would actually spend government resources to investigate the defrauding of government resources, and to do their Constitutional duty of enforcing laws.



I know I’m exhausted just listening to her nonsense. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 12, 2026

Before this the MSNOW hosts were mad at Nick Shirley and other “youtubers” for doing journalism that they won’t do. It’s an insane asylum over there. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2026

Stop spending taxpayer dollars on investigations of our total abuse and misuse of taxpayer dollars. What a freaking joke.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) January 12, 2026

Here I was thinking that the fraud was wasting my tax dollars. I’m so glad she clarified things for me. — Christy L (@Christy75188798) January 12, 2026

Such a relief, Ilhan!

One poster says Omar is exhausting his dictionary.

I am running out of words to describe this vile creature. — Liberacrat™️ (@ViralVideos) January 12, 2026

“Why are you spending so many taxpayer dollars on investigating the billions in fraud of taxpayer dollars" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2026

She prefers tax dollars to go to Mogadishu instead. — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) January 12, 2026

No lie detected.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.