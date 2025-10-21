BOOM! VA Teens Take Matters Into Their Own Hands to Stop School Board...
COOKED! Bad news, Dems, Americans Are Onto You and Your Government Shutdown (DAMNING CNN Poll Says So)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on October 21, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats are in a really tough place.

Decades ago, they could actively shut down the government, and Americans wouldn't know they were behind it, because until the 2000s, people just weren't that involved politically. Oh sure, they may have followed politics and the news, but social media really connected us all to the inner workings of our day-to-day government.

That makes it a lot harder to lie to us.

Oh sure, their supporters and voters still eat it up, but considering their approval rating is less than 20%, that's not very many people. When even the CNN polls aren't helping Democrats? 

Yeah. They're cooked.

Watch:

And that's because the % who blame him aren't really paying attention. When every single Republican has voted to fund the government, and Democrats have blocked that funding ELEVEN TIMES (that's wild, right?), it's hard to convince Americans it's the Republicans' fault. Or Trump's. Especially when Trump has gone above and beyon to find a way to pay our troops while the Democrats hold the government hostage.

It's not a good look for Democrats.

It's not smart politics for Democrats.

But then again, if they give in, that's not a good look either.

Told you, tough place. And the most delicious part of all of this, they did it to themselves.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

