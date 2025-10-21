COOKED! Bad news, Dems, Americans Are Onto You and Your Government Shutdown (DAMNING CNN Poll Says So)

Democrats are in a really tough place.

Decades ago, they could actively shut down the government, and Americans wouldn't know they were behind it, because until the 2000s, people just weren't that involved politically. Oh sure, they may have followed politics and the news, but social media really connected us all to the inner workings of our day-to-day government.

That makes it a lot harder to lie to us.

Oh sure, their supporters and voters still eat it up, but considering their approval rating is less than 20%, that's not very many people. When even the CNN polls aren't helping Democrats?

Yeah. They're cooked.

Watch:

This shutdown is a different world for Trump than the 2018-19 shutdown. He's in a much better spot.



His net approval is up slightly during this shutdown vs. dropping during 2018-19.



Why? The % who blame him a great deal for the shutdown is down significantly now vs. 2018-19. pic.twitter.com/WHEqHaqo4M — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 20, 2025

And that's because the % who blame him aren't really paying attention. When every single Republican has voted to fund the government, and Democrats have blocked that funding ELEVEN TIMES (that's wild, right?), it's hard to convince Americans it's the Republicans' fault. Or Trump's. Especially when Trump has gone above and beyon to find a way to pay our troops while the Democrats hold the government hostage.

It's not a good look for Democrats.

It's not smart politics for Democrats.

But then again, if they give in, that's not a good look either.

Told you, tough place. And the most delicious part of all of this, they did it to themselves.

