Senate Democrats Admit They've Kept the Government Closed Because They're Scared of Their Wack-Job Base

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on October 20, 2025
Twitchy/SJ

Well, well, well, what do we have here? It sounds like some Democrats are admitting they are keeping the government closed because they're scare of their insane base.

Hey, it's hard to blame them for being scared of the people they've been pandering to for decades now. It's as if Democrat voters get crazier and crazier.

Oh, and of course, the Democrats who talked to The Hill only did so if they could stay anonymous; we imagine they're even more afraid of the wack-jobs who keep voting them in.

Full disclosure, this made us laugh far harder than it probably should have.

Schmitt says radicalized, we say wack-job.

Tomato, tomahto.

They're a little bit like Dr. Frankenstein and the monster is lose tormenting the village.

Yes, they are more concerned about staying in power than they are doing their jobs. And none of us is surprised by this.

Wouldn't that be lovely?

It only seems fair.

============================================================

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

