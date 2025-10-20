Senate Democrats Admit They've Kept the Government Closed Because They're Scared of Their Wack-Job Base

Well, well, well, what do we have here? It sounds like some Democrats are admitting they are keeping the government closed because they're scare of their insane base.

Hey, it's hard to blame them for being scared of the people they've been pandering to for decades now. It's as if Democrat voters get crazier and crazier.

Oh, and of course, the Democrats who talked to The Hill only did so if they could stay anonymous; we imagine they're even more afraid of the wack-jobs who keep voting them in.

Full disclosure, this made us laugh far harder than it probably should have.

Democrats admitting they’re afraid of their radicalized base if they have to actually do their job. pic.twitter.com/hQGMzJfECm — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 20, 2025

Schmitt says radicalized, we say wack-job.

Tomato, tomahto.

They've had their little group therapy session, can they vote for the CR now? — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) October 20, 2025

They're a little bit like Dr. Frankenstein and the monster is lose tormenting the village.

So they're far more concerned about keeping their job than doing their job, got it. — Mr.mischief (@PeteMye23798979) October 20, 2025

Yes, they are more concerned about staying in power than they are doing their jobs. And none of us is surprised by this.

Repeal the 17th Amendment immediately! — Atropia Veteran (@atropia_veteran) October 20, 2025

Wouldn't that be lovely?

They radicalized them. They should have to face them. — BrianW (@bdubs1975) October 20, 2025

It only seems fair.

