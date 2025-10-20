THIS Is How It's Done! JD Vance's Half-Brother 'Will NOT Be Intimidated' After Bullet Hits Church Window

This is WILD. Police are investigating after someone fired at least one bullet into the Cincinnati church of Vice President JD Vance’s half-brother, Cory Bowman, who is also running for mayor. One guess which party Bowman is running as ...

Gotta love the kind, ever-tolerant, loving Left, you know?

From ohio.news:

Cory Bowman, a Republican, is challenging incumbent Democratic Mayor Aftab Pureval in the Nov. 4 election. The Queen City’s mayoral race is technically nonpartisan, and Bowman and Pureval received the most votes in the May 6 primary, setting the stage for the November showdown at the ballot box. Crime has been a focus of this year’s mayoral race, particularly following a July 26 brawl in downtown Cincinnati, which went viral as bystanders opted to record it rather than call police. In the aftermath of the viral beatdown, which took place at West Fourth and Elm streets in downtown Cincinnati, authorities charged at least eight people in connection with the fight.

Here is Bowman's official statement and OH HECK YEAH (he is a pastor, afterall - even we have to watch our language sometimes):

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM CORY BOWMAN, PASTOR OF THE RIVER CHURCH CINCINNATI



On Saturday, October 18th, 2025, during our preparation for service of our church at 503 Clark Street, we discovered a bullet hole that had penetrated an exterior window on the Clark Street side of the… — Cory Bowman (@corymbowman) October 18, 2025

Post continues:

... of the building. An official report has been filed with the Cincinnati Police Department, who have been very helpful. As the building was unoccupied during the incident, it has been classified as property damage. It is worth noting that, over the past week, there have been several negative social media posts, specifically regarding my family’s personal residence and the church’s address. Posts that are made due to the nature of our current mayoral campaign. Throughout this campaign, we have encountered negativity, unfortunately including threatening messages directed at our church, business, and family. Despite these challenges, we have adapted and made decisions to continually prioritize the safety and security of my family and those around us. This Sunday, I will be attending a previously scheduled appointment at another local Cincinnati church and will not be present for our morning service. However, our associate pastor, Bobby Symes, and my wife, Pastor Jordan, will deliver powerful messages of faith. I want to assure our congregation and anyone planning to attend tomorrow’s Main Event service at 10AM that we will have the proper security measures and personnel in place. The safety of the families and individuals in our church has always been, and will continue to be, our top priority. We will not be intimidated or deterred by any obstacles. Our life’s work is to positively impact the people of Cincinnati, and that commitment remains unwavering. We love you and look forward to seeing you at The River Church Cincinnati tomorrow at 10AM for our Main Event service. For Cincinnati,

Pastor Cory Bowman

Love this.

Heck, we love him back, and we don't even go to his congregation.

Stand fast.

============================================================

