DAMNING Video Shows Abigail Spanberger Was All IN on Lying to Protect Biden and His Open Border (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on October 20, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Oh, look what the internet cat dragged in from the 2024—Abigail Spanberger's 2024 clip defending Joe Biden's border free-for-all, claiming there's 'actually no legal authority' for a president to, you know, secure the damn thing. Because nothing says 'I'm ready to lead the Commonwealth' like ignoring that pesky Article II gig where the commander-in-chief is supposed to actually protect the homeland instead of pretending the Constitution's just a suggestion for Republican presidents only.

Remember when it turned out we didn't need legislation to secure the border? We just needed a new president?

Yeah.

Watch this word-salad, rage-fueled mess:

Umm ... horse crap.

SO MUCH horse crap.

Between this, her promises not to cooperate with ICE, and video of her claiming it's not criminal to enter our country illegally, it should be crystal clear to any Virginian that she will absolutely turn the Commonwealth into a Sanctuary STATE. Heck, we've shared video of Abi admitting she likes AOC and even agrees with her on many things.

That is NOT moderate.

Not even a little bit.

It's one of the things they do best.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
============================================================

