DAMNING Video Shows Abigail Spanberger Was All IN on Lying to Protect Biden and His Open Border (Watch)

Oh, look what the internet cat dragged in from the 2024—Abigail Spanberger's 2024 clip defending Joe Biden's border free-for-all, claiming there's 'actually no legal authority' for a president to, you know, secure the damn thing. Because nothing says 'I'm ready to lead the Commonwealth' like ignoring that pesky Article II gig where the commander-in-chief is supposed to actually protect the homeland instead of pretending the Constitution's just a suggestion for Republican presidents only.

Remember when it turned out we didn't need legislation to secure the border? We just needed a new president?

Yeah.

Watch this word-salad, rage-fueled mess:

🚨 Abigail Spanberger in 2024:



“The question related to ‘why doesn’t Biden just shut down the border?’ It’s because there’s actually no legal authority to do so.” pic.twitter.com/18jOMDD56x — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2025

Umm ... horse crap.

SO MUCH horse crap.

Between this, her promises not to cooperate with ICE, and video of her claiming it's not criminal to enter our country illegally, it should be crystal clear to any Virginian that she will absolutely turn the Commonwealth into a Sanctuary STATE. Heck, we've shared video of Abi admitting she likes AOC and even agrees with her on many things.

That is NOT moderate.

Not even a little bit.

Yeah. Abigail & her fellow Democrats said Biden couldn't close the border until they spent several trillions of our tax dollars with passage of The Border Act. 🤦‍♀️ An obvious lie. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) October 20, 2025

Not understanding things is a Democrat tactic: pic.twitter.com/ETvhC2x1xG — Tom (@BoreGuru) October 20, 2025

It's one of the things they do best.

