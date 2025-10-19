Hillary Faceplants Over Her Own RAGE Shrieking About Trump's Latest AI-Generated MASTERPIECE and WAAANH

Hillary Clinton, the queen of pantsuits and perpetual kankles, couldn't resist crawling out of her boxed wine to whine about Donald J. Trump this morning. You know, the same Hillary who once emailed about 'taking a gun to a knife fight' – now reduced to sniping at pixels because, apparently, that's all she's got left in 2025.

Let's set the scene, shall we? Yesterday, October 18, the left's fever dream of 'democracy dying in darkness' apparently manifested as what the Clinton camp is breathlessly calling 7 million Americans protesting Trump. Seven. Million. That's more people than showed up to her 2016 victory party (spoiler: there wasn't one).

We're talking coast-to-coast tantrums, complete with rainbow flags, soy lattes, and enough virtue-signaling to power a small wind farm. Or was it just the usual suspects recycled from the 2020 riots? Details, details.

Enter The Donald, unfazed as ever. Instead of issuing a weepy apology from his Mar-a-Lago bunker (because, let's face it, that's her brand), Trump drops an absolute banger: an AI-generated video masterpiece that's equal parts Top Gun fever dream and toilet humor. Picture this: Trump, decked out in a flight suit, aviators glinting like his winning smile, complete with a golden crown because why not? He's piloting some futuristic fighter jet, smirking that trademark smirk, and – hold onto your Birkins, Karens – unleashing a payload of, ahem, "liquid sunshine" straight onto a sea of screeching protesters below. It's like if Independence Day met a porta-potty explosion, and it's glorious.

Sorta gross but you know, funny at the same time.

And of course, Hilldawg is big mad about it:

He's definitely not mad that 7 million Americans came out to protest him yesterday....https://t.co/tmLK8ajfkA pic.twitter.com/vSsJH6CGBa — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 19, 2025

Mad? Hillary, sweetie, Trump's not mad—he's laughing. Laughing at the astroturfed mobs funded by the usual George Soros slush funds, the blue-haired baristas chanting slogans they Googled five minutes ago, and yes, at you for thinking this passes as shade.

And seven million? Please. That's the same math that gave us 'mostly peaceful' fires in 2020.

This isn't just a video; it's a vibe. A reminder that while the resistance is busy knitting pink hats and boycotting whatever's next, Trump's out here turning their outrage into Oscar-worthy entertainment. AI or not, it's got more creativity than Kamala Harris's word salad speeches.

Hillary, if you're reading this (and let's be real, your staff is), take a hint: Log off, touch grass, and maybe invest in some better AI for your next comeback attempt. Because this? This is just sad. Pass the popcorn – Trump's got the skies, and you've got... emails?

Keep coping AND seething.

