BOOMRoasted: Greg Gutfeld SCORES With Masterful, Hilarious, No Kings Rally George Conway SLAM and LOL

What can we say about George Conway that hasn't already been said? He could truly be Patient Zero when discussing the very real mental illness that is Trump Derangement Syndrome. We've seen plenty of people broken because a man they hated won an election, but Conway has truly turned it into an art form, and we do not mean that as a compliment.

If you paid any attention at all to yesterday's No Kings Rally, you most certainly saw Conway making a total embarrassment of himself.

We have it on good authority that the guy also sang into the megaphone.

That being said, since it's early on a Sunday morning and you might be having breakfast while reading this, we won't share it with you.

See, we're givers that way.

Greg Gutfeld was good enough to lay Conway OUT:

Sadly, ozempic cannot stop an appetite for humiliation. https://t.co/C6304CqeFe — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 18, 2025

We've wondered about Ozempic, given the changes it can make to a person's body when taken. Hey, if Conway did this to be healthier, good on him, but it's not a great look. Not even with that pretty yellow scarf.

Man, George Conway has REALLY let himself go!!! pic.twitter.com/KGEBsJSKTi — The Amish Texter™ ❌🇺🇸 (@the_amish_txtr) October 19, 2025

*cough cough*

Probably time to stop with the hair color, George. It's ok to age gracefully, bro.

Ain't that the truth?

