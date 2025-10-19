WHOA: Biden Administration Democrat Comes Out and Admits He'll Vote Republican in Virginia Election

#BOOMRoasted: Greg Gutfeld SCORES With Masterful, Hilarious, No Kings Rally George Conway...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on October 19, 2025
Twitter

Ok, so we know we've been writing about the upcoming Virginia election a LOT, BUT it's so important not only to those of us who live here in Virginia, but to all of America, as this race is a bellwether for the rest of the country. There's a reason you hear people say, 'As Virginia goes, so goes the country.'

Advertisement

We promise, as soon as the GOP ticket wins in a couple of weeks, we'll go back to spending more time making fun of Trump haters and Adam Schiff.

Same diff.

Not to mention, this is pretty big:

See what we mean? Do we think he should vote for Winsome Sears because billionaire donors do not own her from outside of Virginia? Absolutely. But will we take this win for John Reid? Oh, Hell yeah, we will.

And if you think this guy looks familiar, there's a reason:

So not only is he a Democrat, BUT he also worked for Jill Biden. 

Kudos to Reid, this is pretty wild.

Advertisement

We agree. Again, though, every vote for a Republican in Virginia is a win.

For Virginia.

Who knows, he might figure out that Winsome is a better choice as well.

PS: Yes, we noticed he left off his vote for AG -- we hope that means he's choosing Miyares over the lunatic who fantasizes about dead Republicans and their kids.

============================================================

