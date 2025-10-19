WHOA: Biden Administration Democrat Comes Out and Admits He'll Vote Republican in Virginia Election

Ok, so we know we've been writing about the upcoming Virginia election a LOT, BUT it's so important not only to those of us who live here in Virginia, but to all of America, as this race is a bellwether for the rest of the country. There's a reason you hear people say, 'As Virginia goes, so goes the country.'

Advertisement

We promise, as soon as the GOP ticket wins in a couple of weeks, we'll go back to spending more time making fun of Trump haters and Adam Schiff.

Same diff.

Not to mention, this is pretty big:

FIRST time voting as a resident of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

✅I'm a lifelong Democrat.

✅I'm supporting @SpanbergerForVA for Governor

✅I'm supporting @JohnReid4VA for Lt. Governor. https://t.co/N4ze4QHUPv — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) October 18, 2025

See what we mean? Do we think he should vote for Winsome Sears because billionaire donors do not own her from outside of Virginia? Absolutely. But will we take this win for John Reid? Oh, Hell yeah, we will.

And if you think this guy looks familiar, there's a reason:

Jill Biden’s former spokesman endorses @JohnReid4VA for Lieutenant Governor. https://t.co/2gpO2fCC78 — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) October 19, 2025

So not only is he a Democrat, BUT he also worked for Jill Biden.

Kudos to Reid, this is pretty wild.

Thank you for supporting John! While we wish you’d supported Winsome, we are grateful for your willingness to look beyond the party line, to select the candidate that you believe is the best for your world. I was where you are a few years ago - dipping my toe into a new party.… — Wendi (@WendiBertieBee) October 19, 2025

This is a good start but she’s a terrible choice for VA. — Mechon Baker 🇺🇸 (@mechon25) October 19, 2025

We agree. Again, though, every vote for a Republican in Virginia is a win.

For Virginia.

Who knows, he might figure out that Winsome is a better choice as well.

PS: Yes, we noticed he left off his vote for AG -- we hope that means he's choosing Miyares over the lunatic who fantasizes about dead Republicans and their kids.

============================================================

Related:

White Guy at JMU Football Game Yelling at Winsome Sears Reminds Us That VA Dems Are RACIST AF (Watch)

OOF! David French Went to the No Kings Rally and All He Got Was This Lousy T-shirt... and DRAAAGGED on X

Got Our Hands on Some Chants the Mouth-Breathers Will be Using on 'No Kings Day' and Talk About HILARIOUS

OOF: Video of Abigail Spanberger Being Honest About What She REALLY Thinks About Illegals 'Leaks' (Watch)

BRO, Take the L: Former Obama Lackey BIG MAD at Karoline Leavitt for Being TOO HONEST About Dems' Base

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!