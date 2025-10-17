WH Posts Response to Hakeem Jeffries Being Triggered by Karoline Leavitt (He Won't...
OOF: Video of Abigail Spanberger Being Honest About What She REALLY Thinks About Illegals 'Leaks' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on October 17, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Well, well, well, what do you know? Abigail Spanberger sure would like Virginians to believe she cares about their safety, and she has avoided the illegal immigrant question almost as much as the men in girls' spaces question ... almost.

Think it's safe to say she would definitely cut ICE out of the picture and turn the heart of our country into the most significant and most dangerous Sanctuary State, maybe ever.

How can she not know it's criminal for people to enter our country illegally?

Watch this video that is slowly but surely going viral:

And this woman wants to be in charge of Virginia.

Let that sink in.

It's honestly embarrassing that Abi doesn't know better. How could she come this far in her political career and not understand something this basic?

It's different for Americans. If we want people to obey the laws when they enter our country, we're xenophobic or something.

She is a member of the party that wants unrestricted and limitless abortion ... 

This Virginia Democrat ticket gets worse and worse. No wonder Ghazala Hashmi is hiding, because we've seen a few clips of her claiming half the state of Virginia is racist, and of course, we all know she stands with Palestine.

That the GOP is running away with this race says a lot about Virginia —and it's not good.

