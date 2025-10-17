OOF: Video of Abigail Spanberger Being Honest About What She REALLY Thinks About Illegals 'Leaks' (Watch)

Well, well, well, what do you know? Abigail Spanberger sure would like Virginians to believe she cares about their safety, and she has avoided the illegal immigrant question almost as much as the men in girls' spaces question ... almost.

Advertisement

Think it's safe to say she would definitely cut ICE out of the picture and turn the heart of our country into the most significant and most dangerous Sanctuary State, maybe ever.

How can she not know it's criminal for people to enter our country illegally?

Watch this video that is slowly but surely going viral:

WATCH: Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger says it's "horrifying" that crossing the border illegally is "considered a criminal act." pic.twitter.com/Z0CTokgH4d — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 17, 2025

And this woman wants to be in charge of Virginia.

Let that sink in.

Says the person still running with Jay Jones 😂 pic.twitter.com/pwWW28oRCO — Based White House (@BasedWhiteHouse) October 17, 2025

It's honestly embarrassing that Abi doesn't know better. How could she come this far in her political career and not understand something this basic?

Perhaps she should try to see how other countries react when a person crosses illegally. Guarantee, it’s criminal. — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) October 17, 2025

It's different for Americans. If we want people to obey the laws when they enter our country, we're xenophobic or something.

Next she'll say it's horrifying that murder is considered a criminal act. — Ruby (@karenj999) October 17, 2025

She is a member of the party that wants unrestricted and limitless abortion ...

This Virginia Democrat ticket gets worse and worse. No wonder Ghazala Hashmi is hiding, because we've seen a few clips of her claiming half the state of Virginia is racist, and of course, we all know she stands with Palestine.

That the GOP is running away with this race says a lot about Virginia —and it's not good.

============================================================

Related:

If THIS Picture of a Jay Jones Staffer After He Was DROPPED by Jason Miyares at the Debate Is Real? BAHA

BRO, Take the L: Former Obama Lackey BIG MAD at Karoline Leavitt for Being TOO HONEST About Dem's Base

Now, Why Oh WHY Would The Do THAT?! DNC Staff Busted PARTYING at the Most INAPPROPRIATE Time (Pic)

DAMNING: Fairfax CTY Schools in CYA Mode, Posts Bizarre 'Burn Book' About Their Alleged Abortion Cover-Up

Look on Tim Kaine's FACE As Even Jake Tapper Asks Him About Calling on Jay Jones to Drop Out Is PRICELESS

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!