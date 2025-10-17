Now, Why Oh WHY Would The Do THAT?! DNC Staff Busted PARTYING at the Most INAPPROPRIATE Time (Pic)

Democrats are furious at Republicans for shutting the government down.

Ok, so that's a lie on top of a lie, but we pushed both to make a point.

Not only do Democrats know they shut the government down, they're not angry about it. They see this as some political ploy, likely along with their No Kings Rally, to prove to the more fringe lunatic members of the Left that they are fighting Trump.

Or whatever Chuck Schumer thinks they need to do.

Too bad the DNC was caught partying the first day troops would have gone without pay if Trump hadn't intervened.

Take a look:

NEWS:@DNC and @dccc staffers throwing a rooftop party at their HQ during Schumer Shutdown on the first day troops wouldn’t have been paid had @POTUS not intervened pic.twitter.com/c3cqn6mDnD — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 15, 2025

Talk about terrible optics.

Dems are going to keep this shutdown going a long long time aren't they? — Matt Schuck (@MattSchuckDC) October 16, 2025

Democrats think the only way to get someone to change their mind politically is if people suffer. Heck, look at what Jay Jones said about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his kids to die in their mom's arms.

He said it was the only way the man would change his mind.

Evil, right?

Wow. @RepJeffries @SenSchumer @TheDemocrats 1st an elite party at a CA winery, 2nd two hour lunches and now 3rd rooftop parties. Yea, working hard, lol. All while hard working people aren’t getting paid because of you. — Mary (@MarySCIL) October 16, 2025

Oh, YEAH, that's right. Senate Democrats are roughing it at some luxurious winery or something.

We're not making this up.

WTF. — doreen anne everett (@doreenaeverett) October 16, 2025

Fair question, indeed.

