Now, Why Oh WHY Would The Do THAT?! DNC Staff Busted PARTYING at the Most INAPPROPRIATE Time (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on October 17, 2025
AngieArtist

Democrats are furious at Republicans for shutting the government down. 

Ok, so that's a lie on top of a lie, but we pushed both to make a point.

Not only do Democrats know they shut the government down, they're not angry about it. They see this as some political ploy, likely along with their No Kings Rally, to prove to the more fringe lunatic members of the Left that they are fighting Trump.

Advertisement

Or whatever Chuck Schumer thinks they need to do.

Too bad the DNC was caught partying the first day troops would have gone without pay if Trump hadn't intervened.

Take a look:

Talk about terrible optics.

Democrats think the only way to get someone to change their mind politically is if people suffer. Heck, look at what Jay Jones said about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his kids to die in their mom's arms.

He said it was the only way the man would change his mind.

Evil, right?

Oh, YEAH, that's right. Senate Democrats are roughing it at some luxurious winery or something.

We're not making this up.

Fair question, indeed.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
