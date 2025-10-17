Fairfax County Schools HIDES Behind DAMNING Burn-Book Style Post About Alleged Minor's Abortion Cover-Up

The Fairfax County Public Schools' alleged abortion cover-up scandal just took another turn for the CRAZY. There are no real words to describe the level of insanity when it comes to Virginia politics, especially the progressive nutballs in Fairfax County.

Advertisement

Check this out, the school system has published a 'Burn Book' style document online to play politics and cover their backsides.

This is wild from Asra Nomani:

Fairfax County Public Schools Publishes Burn Book



🤯 In an unprecedented move, Fairfax County Public Schools @FCPSNews has published on its website a 19-page letter from its investigation on the alleged abortion coverup at Centreville High School, and it rivals any burn book a… pic.twitter.com/Jr25VEhSz4 — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) October 17, 2025

Post continues:

... high school teen could create. It has more screenshots of social media posts than evidence. Superintendent @FCPSSupt Michelle Reid and her in-house lawyer John Foster authorized the letter's publication to Sen. @BillCassidy, in response to allegations that a social worker at Centreville High School allegedly facilitated a minor girl's abortion without the knowledge of her legal guardian. The Virginia State Police are investigating the allegations. Here is the archived letter, for when FCPS will have to delete from its website its alleged defamation against many people: https://archive.ph/5lOSh This is what the school district's burn book includes: References to.... Direct 1st hand interview with the then-minor student "Student B" who allegedly was coerced to have an abortion by a social worker - ZERO

Teacher Zenaida Perez who blew the whistle on the alleged abortion - 274x

Carolina Diaz, the school social worker who allegedly arranged an abortion by Student B without her guardian's permission - 74x

An unnamed "nurse" who spoke to girls about abortions - 30x

Me, Asra Nomani - 19x(PS Reid and Foster, I'm a Ms., not a Mrs.) Teacher @Julie4Senate Perry & Perez friend - 19x

J ournalist Walter Curt @WCDispatch - 17x

Parent advocate @EliciaBrand - 9x

Virginia Gov. @GlennYoungkin - 7x

Virginia AG @JasonMiyaresVA - 7x

US Education Department @usedgov - 6x

Mrs. Perez’s attorney, Steven Aden - 6x

Journalist @NickMinock - 1x (tweet image) This is the bottom line of Reid's and Foster's investigation: "Contemporaneous documents show that Student B was properly referred by Mrs. Diaz to the public health nurse and that Student B’s legal or de facto guardian was 'aware' [sic] of her pregnancy and abortion." "Aware" is in quote marks without any evidence of the awareness documented or corroborated except by parties with an interest in making that corroboration.

Good point here - why would they put the word 'aware' in quotes?

Keep going.

I've covered K-12 education for five years and have never witnessed such an unprecedented action by school district officials. This statement, approved by Reid, explains the timing of this burn book's release before Virginia's "hotly contested election." It states: "FCPS finds it very disturbing that so many of the individuals who are now (in the weeks leading up to a hotly contested election) shining a spotlight on these dated (and, our investigation shows, likely false) allegations have known about these same allegations for years. If those individuals believed these serious allegations had merit and thus believed that CHS students were truly at risk to what Mrs. Nomani has referred to as 'coerced abortions,' presumably they would have taken action sooner to call public attention to this issue or to refer the matter to appropriate law enforcement agencies for investigation." What is happening here is not an investigation or adjudication. It's mean girls (and boys) trying to shift responsibility and get even rather than get it right. Remember that the school board authorized an investigation into a football recruiting scandal at Hayfield Secondary School almost ONE YEAR AGO but Reid has not released one word. Similarly, when school principals were caught withholding National Merit awards Reid refused to release the school district's investigative report. It's a sad day in K-12 education, with school administrators and lawyers using more ink for face-saving and politics than fact-finding.

Advertisement

No words.

Except, of course, how is this real life?

============================================================

Related:

Look on Tim Kaine's FACE As Even Jake Tapper Asks Him About Calling on Jay Jones to Drop Out Is PRICELESS

BOOM! Jason Miyares Doubles DOWN Mocking VA Democrats' DISASTROUS Jay Jones Self-OWN and It's GLORIOUS

COOKED! Katie Porter Backpedals After Being Caught Verbally ATTACKING Staffer, Makes Things Worse (Watch)

WOOF! Obama Accidentally Reveals Virginia's Gubernatorial Race Is NOT Going Abigail Spanberger's Way

YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!