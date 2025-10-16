YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own

Winsome Sears couldn't have set Virginia Democrats and Abigail Spanberger up for one of the most embarrassing self-owns perhaps in political history if she planned it herself.

Advertisement

If you were wondering how desperate Democrats are getting after Abi's DISASTROUS debate (and her unwillingness to call out Jay Jones for his violent posts), just take a look at this nonsense.

INBOX from the Virginia Democratic Party 👇



“Sears Must Call on All Young Republicans Implicated in Racist Text Scandal to Step Down from Their Positions” #vapol pic.twitter.com/SRQUW3XOFN — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) October 15, 2025

We hate to break it to Democrats (ok, not really), but we are not the same and actually hold our own accountabble.

Guess what Winsome did?

Easy, they absolutely must step down.



Now it’s your turn, Abigail. https://t.co/Fatu6PoJym — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 15, 2025

And damn.

DAMN damn.

DAMN DAMN damn.

Look, we know Sears is a Christian and would never say those words so we will say them for her. DAMN.

If that horrific debate performance wasn't the end of Spanberger's career, Virginia Democrats may have just done it by setting this perfect drop up for Sears.

Is this a parody account or an undercover Republican cause OMG, they can’t be THIS bad at social media and/or politics. It’s a secret sabatage, right? It has to be to do this stupid, stupid post. No serious account would lob this at Winsome to try and “get her” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/h5erBiAtd3 — JustCurious (@2XChamp21) October 16, 2025

It should be noted that the Young Republicans asked them to resign, but the VA Dems did not ask Jay Jones pic.twitter.com/SUeCMnhNJx — Patti Collins (@lmcplc20169) October 16, 2025

Winsome isn't even running with the people in that chat, and she was willing to ask them to withdraw from races. Abigail, not so much.

Suppose we should thank Democrats for making their candidate look even worse.

Did they think this was going to be some sort of gotcha moment?



What an incredible self own. Where are you on Jay Jones Democrats? — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) October 15, 2025

They're not the brightest crayons in the box.

Otherwise, they'd be Republicans.

============================================================

Related:

Oh Honey, NO! Scott Wiener Thought He'd Pick and Win a Fight with JD Vance and YEAH, NO (Ted Cruz Assist)

BREAKING: Eric Swalwell Proves He Is OFFICIALLY the Dumbest Democrat Making THIS #ShumerShutdown Claim

YAAAS, the WINNING Continues! Data Shows Trans Identification FAD in 'Free Fall' Among the Young (Thread)

'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH)

Dan Bongino Pulls ZERO Punches DROPPING The NYT for Claiming Trump's DOJ Doesn't Like Each Other

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!