YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:50 AM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Winsome Sears couldn't have set Virginia Democrats and Abigail Spanberger up for one of the most embarrassing self-owns perhaps in political history if she planned it herself. 

If you were wondering how desperate Democrats are getting after Abi's DISASTROUS debate (and her unwillingness to call out Jay Jones for his violent posts), just take a look at this nonsense.

We hate to break it to Democrats (ok, not really), but we are not the same and actually hold our own accountabble.

Guess what Winsome did?

And damn.

DAMN damn.

DAMN DAMN damn.

Look, we know Sears is a Christian and would never say those words so we will say them for her. DAMN.

If that horrific debate performance wasn't the end of Spanberger's career, Virginia Democrats may have just done it by setting this perfect drop up for Sears.

Bernie Sanders IMMEDIATELY Regretted Asking CNN Town Hall Guy About Gov't Shutdown Blame
Doug P.
Winsome isn't even running with the people in that chat, and she was willing to ask them to withdraw from races. Abigail, not so much.

Suppose we should thank Democrats for making their candidate look even worse.

They're not the brightest crayons in the box.

Otherwise, they'd be Republicans.

