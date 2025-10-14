‘No Kings’ Organizer Says His Protest Movement Is As American As Apple Pie....
BREAKING: Eric Swalwell Proves He Is OFFICIALLY the Dumbest Democrat Making THIS #ShumerShutdown Claim

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on October 14, 2025
X

Eric Swalwell—where do we even start with this walking, talking punchline? The California congressman, forever chasing relevance like a kid after the ice cream truck, has once again graced us with a tweet so profoundly stupid it could only come from the man who once banged a Communist Chinese Spy. Ahem.

Advertisement

In a desperate bid to pin the blame for the ongoing government shutdown on Republicans—because why let facts get in the way of a good narrative?—Swalwell dropped this gem on X today:

OH, THAT'S IT.

Swalwell is why we still have instructions on shampoo bottles. Seriously. 

Every single Republican in Congress has been voting to reopen the government, funding everything from national parks to grandma's Social Security checks. It's the Democrats who keep playing the obstructionist card, demanding their wish-list add-ons like it's Black Friday at the federal trough. But Democrats assume their voters are too stupid to know this, so why be honest? And sadly, considering the IQ of someone who votes for Eric Swalwell, they may be right.

There's ridiculous, and then there's whatever the Hell Eric is ... we're still not sure.

As they have what, eight times before? Nine? It's wild.

It's true, you know.

Heck, we paid off the Twitchy yacht just making fun of Eric ... 

