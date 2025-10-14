BREAKING: Eric Swalwell Proves He Is OFFICIALLY the Dumbest Democrat Making THIS #ShumerShutdown Claim

Eric Swalwell—where do we even start with this walking, talking punchline? The California congressman, forever chasing relevance like a kid after the ice cream truck, has once again graced us with a tweet so profoundly stupid it could only come from the man who once banged a Communist Chinese Spy. Ahem.

In a desperate bid to pin the blame for the ongoing government shutdown on Republicans—because why let facts get in the way of a good narrative?—Swalwell dropped this gem on X today:

Day 14 of the Republican shutdown. This isn’t about budgets – it’s about protecting Trump from the Epstein files. The American people are suffering so the GOP can protect sex traffickers. Time to reopen the government and put the country first. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 14, 2025

OH, THAT'S IT.

Swalwell is why we still have instructions on shampoo bottles. Seriously.

Every single Republican in Congress has been voting to reopen the government, funding everything from national parks to grandma's Social Security checks. It's the Democrats who keep playing the obstructionist card, demanding their wish-list add-ons like it's Black Friday at the federal trough. But Democrats assume their voters are too stupid to know this, so why be honest? And sadly, considering the IQ of someone who votes for Eric Swalwell, they may be right.

pic.twitter.com/S3NfCsaC13 — John Galt (Because Someone Has To Be) (@ApprtionMission) October 14, 2025

You're ridiculous. — Lake Bum (@dustopian) October 14, 2025

There's ridiculous, and then there's whatever the Hell Eric is ... we're still not sure.

🤣omg, this is what you’ve got? No one is buying it, you insufferable twat waffle. We all know it’s the #SchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/afATLcb4El — FAFO Vermont Chapter (@US_Patriot1776) October 14, 2025

The Senate will take another vote to re-open the government and fund all current programs. Democrats will refuse to support this. — Erik (@ErikTheGenerous) October 14, 2025

As they have what, eight times before? Nine? It's wild.

Doh! You are the punchline in so many bad jokes. pic.twitter.com/fLqDN4uTU6 — Charlene (@_4Charlene) October 14, 2025

It's true, you know.

Heck, we paid off the Twitchy yacht just making fun of Eric ...

