OOF! Laurence Tribe Hilariously SCHOOLED for Selective Memory on ICE Shooting in DESPERATE JD Vance Dunk

When you care more about an agenda and narrative than you do about the truth, you end up like Laurence Tribe.

Uninformed.

Underwhelming.

Unbearable.

Look, we get it. Larry hates Republicans, and as such, he hates JD Vance, BUT, deliberately leaving out KEY points about the tragic ICE shooting in Minneapolis is just obnoxious and lazy, even for this tool.

Take a look:

Renee Good’s last words were to ICE agent Jonathan Ross: “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.” Then Ross shot Renee three times in the face. As she was dying, his last words to her were: “Fu**ing bitch.” And JD Vance thought that exchange exonerated ICE. That says it all. — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) January 11, 2026

No, no, deliberately leaving out important pieces of the actual story so you can dunk on someone politically, THAT says it all, Larry. And it ain't good.

You left out the part where she hit him with her car, Larry.



That says it all. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 12, 2026

The FOO is such an amazing, brilliant, lovely, yet funny account on X. We at Twitchy just love her. Ahem.

Leaving out some key facts here — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) January 11, 2026

Do you understand sarcasm and the way something is delivered?



Also, I would call someone a bitch if they hit me with their car. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 11, 2026

Larry and other Lefties need to make this a personal plight by the EVIL ICE agent, that he somehow was so enraged by this innocent, lady-poet that he decided to murder her. Yeah, they're not the brightest crayons in the box.

Considering the mental illness that is prevalent on the Left, this sort of dramatic BS is all they have to appeal to their voters.

Seriously.

There's dishonest, and there is whatever you just spewed all over X.

Seriously, how do look at yourself in the mirror? — Shashi (@shashigalore) January 11, 2026

And you think you're a lawyer?



God help your clients. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 11, 2026

Not only that, but he teaches other people how to be lawyers.

Scared yet?

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.