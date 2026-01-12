OOF! Laurence Tribe Hilariously SCHOOLED for Selective Memory on ICE Shooting in DESPERATE JD Vance Dunk

WHOOPS! NY Times Congratulated for Revealing How Often Lefty Judges' Anti-Trump Efforts Ge...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on January 12, 2026
Twitchy

When you care more about an agenda and narrative than you do about the truth, you end up like Laurence Tribe.

Uninformed.

Underwhelming.

Unbearable.

Look, we get it. Larry hates Republicans, and as such, he hates JD Vance, BUT, deliberately leaving out KEY points about the tragic ICE shooting in Minneapolis is just obnoxious and lazy, even for this tool.

Take a look:

No, no, deliberately leaving out important pieces of the actual story so you can dunk on someone politically, THAT says it all, Larry. And it ain't good.

The FOO is such an amazing, brilliant, lovely, yet funny account on X. We at Twitchy just love her. Ahem.

Larry and other Lefties need to make this a personal plight by the EVIL ICE agent, that he somehow was so enraged by this innocent, lady-poet that he decided to murder her. Yeah, they're not the brightest crayons in the box.

Considering the mental illness that is prevalent on the Left, this sort of dramatic BS is all they have to appeal to their voters.

Seriously.

Not only that, but he teaches other people how to be lawyers. 

Scared yet?

