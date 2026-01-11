PEAK ROFL! X MOCKS Aaron Rupar for Sobbing Over His 'Brutalized City' ... That HIS Side Is Brutalizing

In yet another episode of Lefty Victimhood Theater, left-wing hack Aaron Rupar took to X to cry about his city being 'brutalized' by the federal government - so much so that schools shut down, leaving his kids at home and potentially disrupting his oh-so-vital posting schedule. Because nothing says 'embarrassing himself' quite like blaming Uncle Sam for your own side's chaos while pretending to be oppressed.

Please note, if Biden were still president, Rupar would never even think to blame Uncle Sam.

Then again, if Biden were still president, fraud and illegals would still be running rampant in Minneapolis ... but we digress.

Check out this whine-fest:

Posts may be a bit more sporadic from me today as my kids are home from school because my city is being brutalized by the federal government to the extent that it's unsafe for schools to be open — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2026

Wait, wait, wait.

Why are the feds there, Aaron?

Who exactly has been brutalizing his city? C'mon, think really, really, really hard. The feds wouldn't be there in the first place if fraud weren't running rampant, and oh yeah, paid agitators weren't setting things on FIRE.

X reacted as you'd expect:

Schools are closed because this is what your neighbors did the last time people like you lied about a law enforcement officer’s use of force. pic.twitter.com/8sOu2Lw3Wg https://t.co/M8C5OP81iU — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) January 8, 2026

Bingo.

Yeah that's it - that's the reason they closed school in Minneapolis! https://t.co/azAfDjCPd8 pic.twitter.com/YeUsR1JDeJ — Outstate Press (@OutstateP) January 8, 2026

Totally.

This guy is way too emotional for a man... https://t.co/qDvVdoakUU — Jason Mattera (@JasonMattera) January 9, 2026

No one is buying your fake BS any more. https://t.co/D4yARGTw8e — Eeyore was the cheerful one in the family. (@QuixotesDonkey) January 9, 2026

Not even a little bit.

*Because all of the teachers and administrators in your school are active participants in the Marxist insurrection against the Federal government in your city, as are you. https://t.co/PMtaCl99Xk — Observant JC (@JcObservant) January 8, 2026

Get your kids out of public schools.

Wait, he’s from Minnesota?



Of course he is. Of course he is. https://t.co/bK60u1aN7H — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 9, 2026

HAAAAAA. We had the same reaction.

Your kids are home so the teachers can go out and make fools of themselves in the streets. https://t.co/uzzRrvTImg — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) January 8, 2026

Bingo.

Please do continue to cower in your home while brave men and women arrest criminals on your streets.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/HNGZDOBkZs — uncommentari (@uncommentari) January 8, 2026

Yes. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

