PEAK ROFL! X MOCKS Aaron Rupar for Sobbing Over His 'Brutalized City' ... That HIS Side Is Brutalizing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on January 11, 2026
Urban Dictionary

In yet another episode of Lefty Victimhood Theater, left-wing hack Aaron Rupar took to X to cry about his city being 'brutalized' by the federal government - so much so that schools shut down, leaving his kids at home and potentially disrupting his oh-so-vital posting schedule. Because nothing says 'embarrassing himself' quite like blaming Uncle Sam for your own side's chaos while pretending to be oppressed.

Please note, if Biden were still president, Rupar would never even think to blame Uncle Sam.

Then again, if Biden were still president, fraud and illegals would still be running rampant in Minneapolis ... but we digress.

Check out this whine-fest:

Wait, wait, wait.

Why are the feds there, Aaron?

Who exactly has been brutalizing his city? C'mon, think really, really, really hard. The feds wouldn't be there in the first place if fraud weren't running rampant, and oh yeah, paid agitators weren't setting things on FIRE.

X reacted as you'd expect:

Bingo.

Totally.

Not even a little bit.

Get your kids out of public schools.

HAAAAAA. We had the same reaction.

Bingo.

Yes. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

