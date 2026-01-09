Heifer PUH-LEASE: Jasmine Crockett Tells DOOZY of a Charlie Kirk Lie to SHAME the Right for MN Shooting

Jasmine Crockett is a boil on the butt of humanity.

She is also a massive liar and fake, but we digress.

Crockett has been known to say a lot of stupid things to create attention and engagement, but this one is so bad, so blatantly dishonest, that someone close to her really should have tapped her on the shoulder and said, 'Girl, no.'

After Charlie Kirk was assassinated, the Left side said horrific things... and she knows this. She just hopes the morons who think she's doing a good job do not.

Watch this:

Rep. Crockett: "When Charlie Kirk died, our side's reaction wasn't to justify it!" pic.twitter.com/af7Sa679eY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 9, 2026

Her side not only justified it, but they also celebrated it. One particularly gross Democrat named Dot Heffron, near this editor, actually had to resign for her cruel comments about Kirk and his death. And Crockett thinks she can pretend the Left didn't justify the shooting?

Right.

You mean “when a deranged leftist murdered him and the left rushed out to celebrate.”



There…fixed it for her. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) January 9, 2026

They really believe their own lies, don’t they. — Traditionally Sarah 🇺🇸 (@TraditionSarah) January 9, 2026

What planet is she on? Has she been im a coma?! — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) January 9, 2026

She's on planet BS; she may be the queen of planet BS.

Woof.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/f8Zcs0Uh8B — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) January 9, 2026

If we don't laugh, we may never stop throwing up. Good point.

