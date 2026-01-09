There's So Much MORE to 'Minneapolis Mom' Renee Good's Story That the Left Does NOT Want You to Know

Like the human-trafficking, wife-beating 'Maryland Dad,' the Left has been working overtime to make Renee Good into this innocent mother who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. We've lost count of the number of times we've seen some tolerant lefty accuse the ICE agent of murder while calling for his death.

That they are willing to completely misconstruct who she is and, more importantly, WHY SHE WAS THERE, says so much about them, and ain't none of it any good.

For example, the story about her current husband claiming she was a Christian woman? Yeah ... no.

There's a lot to unpack here:

NEW: Slain violent anti-ICE protester Renee Macklin Good and her lesbian wife Rebecca Good are said to have fled to Canada last year after Donald Trump won reelection, before returning to the U.S. this year and resettling in Minneapolis, where they organized anti-ICE protests — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 9, 2026

There's more, SO much more.

Not to mention, what about her kid? Or is it kids?

From our pals at RedState:

The left's "Minneapolis mom" narrative is fading fast as more information about Renee Nicole Good, the woman shot and killed Wednesday after she used her vehicle as a weapon against federal law enforcement officers, comes to light. Far from being a new-in-town gentle soul, Good was reportedly a rabidly anti-Trump radical who had been trained as an "ICE Watch warrior," and presumably knew what she was doing when she behaved aggressively toward the officers. Good and her "wife," Rebecca, 40, apparently chose to send Good's young son to Southside Family Charter School, a K-5 academy that offered "a curriculum rooted in social justice." One of its founders, Susie Oppenheim, once said of the school, "Family school is more than a school. It is an ever-growing, evolving, multigenerational community that is unabashedly dedicated to social justice education.” It's through Southside Family Charter School that Good connected with “ICE Watch” — a group of local leftist activists devoted to disrupting ICE raids in the area. This group has apparently been known to use their vehicles as weapons against law enforcement.



Read the whole story here.

So much for that whole, 'She was a Christian mother in the wrong place at the wrong time,' BS we saw a few Lefties trying to push on X, eh?

