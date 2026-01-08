AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't CASH Accusing Jesse Watters of Sexualizing and Harassing Her (WATCH)

Why does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez think every man who disagrees with her just wants to date her? Remember when she pulled this nonsense with Elon Musk? Well, now she's accusing Jesse Watters of sexualizing and harassing her ... because he's invited her on his show.

Watch, that is, if you can stand her voice. It's bad.

Fox Producer: Jesse Watters would like to invite you on his show



AOC: He has sexualized and harassed me on his show.



FP: That’s not true



AOC: He accused me of wanting to sleep with Stephen Miller. So why don’t you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman. pic.twitter.com/MaPwsYQWy3 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026

What?

Chick is nuts.

Then she quote-posted the video on X with this:

You can either be a pervert or ask me to be on your little show. Not both.



Good luck! https://t.co/RUYEgSrG2M — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2026

What again?

Maybe nuts doesn't really describe how bonkers Sandy is. We get it, she thinks she's super hot or whatever, but at the end of the day, looks fade and stupid is FOREVER.

You literally went on with Jimmy Kimmel, king of perverts in black face, stop with the self righteous BS — David Leatherwood 🇺🇸 (@brokebackUSA) January 8, 2026

But that's different.

What if he agrees to not be a pervert while on the show? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 8, 2026

Clearly, he doesn't have to be a pervert for her to think he's a pervert. This is about her, not Watters.

Ever heard of defamation? — TaraBull (@TaraBull) January 8, 2026

Good question. We'd be surprised if she can even spell it, though.

LOL! You think way too highly of yourself. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 8, 2026

It's true.

Why would I have you on my show if I wasn't a pervert?



Like I want to hear you talk or something? pic.twitter.com/cNo97rqGik — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) January 8, 2026

Ahem.

You are so deranged to think any conservative would look or treat you in that manner.

You are laughed at and mocked yes , not sexualized you weirdo!🤣🤣

You don't have what it takes to attract a conservative.

Sit this one out crazy eyes. — Brooke (@FaithOverFear47) January 8, 2026

It's always in the eyes.

