'Bring Him IN': Seth Harp FA'ed, So It's Only FAIR That He's Getting...
Are Minnesota Anti-ICE Protests Being Manufactured?
Holy BUTT-KICKIN', Batman! Walter Hudson NUKES Democrats in Heated Back-and-Forth Over MN...
DOJ Confirms Receiving Criminal Referral That Might Partly Explain Why Tim Walz Has...
JD Vance Shuts 'Former Defense Atty' Claiming ICE Officers Instigated MN Attack DOWN...
NUTBAG Nebraska State Senator Caught Tearing PragerU Founders Museum Exhibit DOWN at Capit...
Dems Want ICE to 'Get the F**k Out of Minneapolis' So People Like...

AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't CASH Accusing Jesse Watters of Sexualizing and Harassing Her (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on January 08, 2026

Why does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez think every man who disagrees with her just wants to date her? Remember when she pulled this nonsense with Elon Musk? Well, now she's accusing Jesse Watters of sexualizing and harassing her ... because he's invited her on his show.

Watch, that is, if you can stand her voice. It's bad.

What?

Chick is nuts.

Then she quote-posted the video on X with this:

What again?

Maybe nuts doesn't really describe how bonkers Sandy is. We get it, she thinks she's super hot or whatever, but at the end of the day, looks fade and stupid is FOREVER.

But that's different.

Clearly, he doesn't have to be a pervert for her to think he's a pervert. This is about her, not Watters.

Good question. We'd be surprised if she can even spell it, though.

It's true.

Ahem.

It's always in the eyes.

============================================================

============================================================

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE MINNESOTA

