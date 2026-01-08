Proud Socialist Served Up BRUTAL Dose of Reality After Lying About ICE Agent...
'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on January 08, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File

We've seen some insane things come out about fraud in Minnesota, predominantly around the Somali community there. Seems like everyone has dirty hands there, especially Mayor Jacob Frey.

Don't get us wrong, Walz is likely still the key player in all of this, but it would appear Frey may have some reasons of his own for not wanting law enforcement looking too closely at his city. 

It all started with Matt Walsh calling Frey out for being a total douche-waffle:

Post continues:

... just cuff this piece of s**t and throw him in prison for inciting insurrection, which is what he’s been doing for five fucking years now.

Yup, he's right.

That in and of itself likely would have been Twitchy-worthy, but then it got REALLY interesting:

Post continues:

... (museum received $4.5 million months after the owner plead guilty to fraud).

Clarke left Hylden’s firm in January when the investigation took off. Clarke’s exit was abrupt and without explanation, leaving many unanswered questions...

At least eight people named in the indictment donated $1,000, the maximum allowable contribution, to Frey’s 2021 mayoral campaign.

Three of Mayor Frey’s appointees were federally indicted. 

Abdi Nur Salah, a former senior policy aide to then-Council Member Abdi Warsame, moved up the City Hall ranks into the role of Frey’s senior policy aide in 2018

Sharmarke Issa was appointed by Frey to chair the housing authority in 2019 and reappointed in 2021.

Abdikadir Ainanshe Mohamud was appointed by Frey to the newly created Minneapolis Community Safety Workgroup.

Hooboy.

We feel like we say that a lot these days, but HOOBOY. WHOO-BOY? We need a new EXCLAMATION word that isn't dirty. Any thoughts?

Walz, Frey, Ellison, Omar ... Minnesota needs new leadership in more ways than one.

Clearly.

