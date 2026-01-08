'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW

We've seen some insane things come out about fraud in Minnesota, predominantly around the Somali community there. Seems like everyone has dirty hands there, especially Mayor Jacob Frey.

Advertisement

Don't get us wrong, Walz is likely still the key player in all of this, but it would appear Frey may have some reasons of his own for not wanting law enforcement looking too closely at his city.

It all started with Matt Walsh calling Frey out for being a total douche-waffle:

Mayor Frey in Minneapolis did everything he could to stoke the Floyd riots that burned his city in 2020. Now he’s doing it all over again. He’s a vile parasite, one of the most evil and incompetent officials in American history, and the Trump Administration should finally just… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 7, 2026

Post continues:

... just cuff this piece of s**t and throw him in prison for inciting insurrection, which is what he’s been doing for five fucking years now.

Yup, he's right.

That in and of itself likely would have been Twitchy-worthy, but then it got REALLY interesting:

Sarah Clarke, Mayor Jacob Frey’s wife, worked for Hylden Advocacy & Law. Hylden Advocacy & Law provided legal and lobbying representation to Feeding Our Future ($250 million food aid fraud). Hylden is also listed as a paid lobbyist on a Somali Museum founded by Osman Ali (museum… — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) January 7, 2026

Post continues:

... (museum received $4.5 million months after the owner plead guilty to fraud). Clarke left Hylden’s firm in January when the investigation took off. Clarke’s exit was abrupt and without explanation, leaving many unanswered questions... At least eight people named in the indictment donated $1,000, the maximum allowable contribution, to Frey’s 2021 mayoral campaign. Three of Mayor Frey’s appointees were federally indicted. Abdi Nur Salah, a former senior policy aide to then-Council Member Abdi Warsame, moved up the City Hall ranks into the role of Frey’s senior policy aide in 2018 Sharmarke Issa was appointed by Frey to chair the housing authority in 2019 and reappointed in 2021. Abdikadir Ainanshe Mohamud was appointed by Frey to the newly created Minneapolis Community Safety Workgroup.

Hooboy.

We feel like we say that a lot these days, but HOOBOY. WHOO-BOY? We need a new EXCLAMATION word that isn't dirty. Any thoughts?

Walz, Frey, Ellison, Omar ... Minnesota needs new leadership in more ways than one.

Clearly.

============================================================

Related:

Proud Socialist Served Up BRUTAL Dose of Reality After Lying About ICE Agent Pointing Gun at MN Protester

'Bring Him IN': Seth Harp FA'ed, So It's Only FAIR That He's Getting to the FO Phase

Holy BUTT-KICKIN', Batman! Walter Hudson NUKES Democrats in Heated Back-and-Forth Over MN Fraud (Watch)

JD Vance Shuts 'Former Defense Atty' Claiming ICE Officers Instigated MN Attack DOWN in 1 Glorious Post

NUTBAG Nebraska State Senator Caught Tearing PragerU Founders Museum Exhibit DOWN at Capitol (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!