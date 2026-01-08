JD Vance Shuts 'Former Defense Atty' Claiming ICE Officers Instigated MN Attack DOWN in 1 Glorious Post

DOJ Confirms Receiving Criminal Referral That Might Partly Explain Why Tim Walz Has...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on January 08, 2026
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

A former defense attorney and current civil liberties attorney who claims to have no political dog in the fight jumped into the Minneapolis shooting discussion to share her clearly political opinion.

Joy of joys.

Look at this post:

Post continues:

... information changes the calculus. 

Ok? EL-OH-EL. 

She continues:

It is very clear that the officers instigated the confrontation. The woman initially tried to wave them past her. 

ICE officers have no authority to search a US citizen or arrest her (unless there's probable cause to believe she's harboring undocumented individuals, not a contention here).  A woman surrounded by masked, armed men who have no law enforcement authority over her has every right to try to escape. Video shows her steering wheel is turned to the right, clearly an attempt to leave WITHOUT hitting anyone and steer clear of the officer standing towards the front of her car.  That officer had time to step to the side, which is where he was when he shot her.

Even a real police officer would not have the right to shoot at her for trying to flee. This is well-established in the case law; deadly force may not be used simply to prevent someone from getting away. Given that the ICE officers had no law enforcement authority to begin with, AND the video footage shows she was trying to escape a perceived threat, not to kill anyone, the crime is all the more inexcusable.

I'm praying for the victim's family, especially her children.  I'm also praying for all the conservatives who are so unprincipled and lost they're excusing this terrible crime, and gloating over a death that will leave three young children motherless, because of the victim's politics.

Nice of her to say she's praying for the evil conservatives who are so unprincipled and lost that we're excusing this crime.

Even though she said she had no political dog in this fight.

Right.

Enter, JD Vance with a glorious takedown:

Post continues:

... because she is violating the law: namely, she is obstructing a lawful enforcement operation. You're not allowed to walk up to or drive up to people who are enforcing the law to make it harder for them to do their jobs. 

Third, this defense attorney is drawing a meaningless distinction between an ICE officer and a "real police officer." Again, you're not allowed to interrupt a lawful enforcement operation, which is exactly what this woman was doing. 

Fourth, the officer didn't discharge his weapon to prevent her from fleeing. When he discharged his weapon, she had pointed the vehicle at him and pressed the gas. He discharged his weapon in self defense, and other angles of the video show the woman *clearly* hit the officer with her car while accelerating. 

The gaslighting is off the charts and I'm having none of it. This guy was doing his job. She tried to stop him from doing his job. When he approached her car, she tried to hit him. 

A tragedy? Absolutely. But a tragedy that falls on this woman and all of the radicals who teach people that immigration is the one type of law that rioters are allowed to interfere with.

What.

He.

Said.

