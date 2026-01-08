So, About Those Minneapolis Protests: Asra Nomani EXPOSES America's Rising 'Red Army' in DAMNING Post

Twitchy favorite Asra Nomani was very busy taking the supposed 'organic' protests apart and exposing who is behind them and what they did in the hours after the Minneapolis ICE shooting, and hoo boy, did she ever come up with a humdinger of a post.

What did America's rising Red Army do in the hours right after the death of an anti-ICE protestor in Minneapolis? No, they didn't mourn or grieve. They sprang to action, making social media graphics stop-sign red, school-bus yellow and horror-movie black, organizing outrage,… pic.twitter.com/uEUsAJhNpL

... posting rage-bait, waging their war on America. The far-left will pivot now from Venezuela to their pre-made anti-ICE posters.

To get the oxytocin stress hormone flowing, 50501, a new group that marched this week FOR strongman (now in jail) Nicholas Maduro and organized #HandsOff anti-Trump marches this year, yelled: "EMERGENCY RESPONSE ALERT."

In an instant judgment of ICE, the Party for Socialism and Liberation @PSLNational, which seeks to replace free enterprise in the U.S. with Marxism, shouted, "ICE MURDERERS OUT OF OUR COMMUNITIES!"

Like the field marshals that they are, organizers at Refuse Facism, a self-declared socialist group, ordered followers: "ICE MURDERED A WOMAN IN MINNEAPOLIS. TAKE TO THE STREETS EVERYWHERE."

This is just a sample. The network that I have called the WOKE ARMY sprang to action, including @IndivisibleTeam, the Democratic political nonprofit that organized #TeslaTakedown protests against Elon Musk.

I always wanted to be a war reporter. I just never thought I'd be one in my own country. But when they launched their offensive, we were there to watch their every move and share it with you so that you could understand the people that you will likely see all night long, creating dramatic TV coverage of clashes and agitation.

Because that is their agenda.

Let's be clear. As our reporting reveals, the rapid response is not motivated by altruism. It's motivated by a strategy of agitation.

The Soviet Union mastered "agitprop," or agitation propaganda. That is what you will see on the streets tonight. With the tragedy of a woman's life lost, this is the moment many of these leaders have tried to create, experts say.

Brandy Shufutinsky @76brandy76, director of the Education and National Security Program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies @FDD told me:

"It's the same network of people that have thousands of Americans blocking the streets, waving communist and terrorist flags and attacking law enforcement and innocents."

"They are stoking the grievance industry that they built."

Now you know, so you will not fall victim to their propaganda.