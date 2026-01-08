ALL OF THIS --> Receipt-Filled Thread Legally DISMANTLES Each and Every Lefty Minneapolis Shooting Rant

Tread Reckoning: Stephen A. Smith Says ICE Agent Justified in Minnesota Shooting but...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on January 08, 2026
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

It's fascinating how many experts show up on X every time there's a tragedy or a crisis, and the Minneapolis ICE shooting is no exception. We've seen the same people who insisted Ashli Babbitt had it coming switching gears and shrieking that the ICE law enforcement agent committed murder.

Luckily, there are some experts on X who know what they're talking about, like Amy Swearer.

Check out her thread on the incident:

Post continues:

... pointed a 3000+ lbs. car at him and evidenced an intent to continue driving that car. He shot the driver (1) after the driver made physical contact with his body and (2) through the front windshield. You can slow down the video all you want and spend minutes analyzing micro-seconds to make after-the-fact assessments of the likelihood the driver actually intended to use the car as a lethal weapon. In reality, during those micro-seconds in real time, it's reasonable to presume that a driver ignoring your commands to stop is about to floor the gas peddle, turn the wheel into you, and run you over. It's no different than the reasonable presumption that the suspect who ignores your commands to keep their hands up and reaches for the gun in their waistband intends to use it against you rather than toss it away.

Anyone claiming Renee Good was unarmed doesn't realize a vehicle is a weapon.

Swearer continues:

Take a look at this specifically:

See what we mean?

Post continues:

... believe "any felony" has occurred. Impeding a federal agent [such as by angling your car across a roadway to block their travel] is, in fact, a felony. 

You may think it's weak potatoes, but those potatoes still make french fries.

Mmm.

French fries.

And also, that's that.

