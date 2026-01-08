ALL OF THIS --> Receipt-Filled Thread Legally DISMANTLES Each and Every Lefty Minneapolis Shooting Rant

It's fascinating how many experts show up on X every time there's a tragedy or a crisis, and the Minneapolis ICE shooting is no exception. We've seen the same people who insisted Ashli Babbitt had it coming switching gears and shrieking that the ICE law enforcement agent committed murder.

Advertisement

Luckily, there are some experts on X who know what they're talking about, like Amy Swearer.

Check out her thread on the incident:

I've now watched the Minneapolis ICE shooting from three different angles, and there's no real question -- it was quite obviously a legally justified use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer. That officer faced an unknown subject who, while ignoring lawful commands,… — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) January 7, 2026

Post continues:

... pointed a 3000+ lbs. car at him and evidenced an intent to continue driving that car. He shot the driver (1) after the driver made physical contact with his body and (2) through the front windshield. You can slow down the video all you want and spend minutes analyzing micro-seconds to make after-the-fact assessments of the likelihood the driver actually intended to use the car as a lethal weapon. In reality, during those micro-seconds in real time, it's reasonable to presume that a driver ignoring your commands to stop is about to floor the gas peddle, turn the wheel into you, and run you over. It's no different than the reasonable presumption that the suspect who ignores your commands to keep their hands up and reaches for the gun in their waistband intends to use it against you rather than toss it away.

Anyone claiming Renee Good was unarmed doesn't realize a vehicle is a weapon.

Swearer continues:

For the "but why didn't he read her mind and/or assume her motives in a split second" crowd.https://t.co/6ZBeWs3AwU — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) January 8, 2026

Take a look at this specifically:

This is a remarkably on-point example of how badly things can turn out for officers who try to guess a non-compliant driver's motives, and guess wrongly.



Even at close range.



All it takes is a half-second for the driver to floor it and swerve at you instead of away. https://t.co/98DrfjYRyD — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) January 8, 2026

See what we mean?

And for the "it was an illegal arrest because ICE has no authority to detain American citizens, etc." crowd...



Minnesota law explicitly authorizes federal immigration agents to make warrantless arrests when, within the scope of assignment, they come upon reasonable cause to… pic.twitter.com/Wm9gNlhY4Y — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) January 8, 2026

Post continues:

... believe "any felony" has occurred. Impeding a federal agent [such as by angling your car across a roadway to block their travel] is, in fact, a felony. You may think it's weak potatoes, but those potatoes still make french fries.

Advertisement

Mmm.

French fries.

And also, that's that.

============================================================

Related:

WTF?! Mollie Hemingway OWNS Mark Kelly for DESPERATE Fundraising Email for Himself ... and Kamala Harris

Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

Dan Goldman Uses J6 Anniversary to Drop (Accidentally) HILARIOUS Campaign Ad, and We Got NOTHIN' (Watch)

Yeah, AWKWARD --> Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD in Thank You Post to 'Champion' Tim Walz

Harmeet K. Dhillon Officially Puts Zohran Mamdani on NOTICE Over Discrimination and OH HELL YEAH

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!