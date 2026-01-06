WTF?! Mollie Hemingway OWNS Mark Kelly for DESPERATE Fundraising Email for Himself ... and Kamala Harris

Nothing says 'heroic defender of democracy' like grifting off calls for military insubordination, and that's just what Mark Kelly is doing. While he's desperately trying to pretend all of this is about protecting our troops or some other happy horse manure, at the end of the day, he's playing politics.

He's campaigning.

He might even want to run for president someday.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Like us, Mollie Hemingway is LESS than impressed:

Mark Kelly is still attempting to raise money over the negative response to his efforts to sow dissension and discord in the military. pic.twitter.com/s18R5R3pmX — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 6, 2026

Exactly. He said something stupid for attention, and now that he's getting the attention he so badly wanted, he's complaining. And fundraising fromt it as well, which tells us who he really is. Another lying, fake politician using identity and Trump hate for political gain.

They're all so damn predictable.

He’s gross — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 6, 2026

That's putting it nicely.

Kind of baring his soul a bit there pic.twitter.com/Jl9NN3gPoO — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) January 6, 2026

And not in a good way.

Anyone directing donations to Kamala Harris after her bungling campaign bankrupted the DNC is clearly a fiscal idiot and shouldn't be trusted with taxpayer money. — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) January 6, 2026

That's weird, right? Why TF is he using this to raise money for Kamala of all people?

You know what, we don't wanna know.

