Oh DAMN! Katie Miller BODIES The Expert™ Tom Nichols for His Mean-Girl Comments...
Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOU...
Mamdani's Own Goal: Promising Cheap World Cup Tickets from the Wrong Side of...
ICE Agents Infiltrate Minneapolis: J6 Connection to Daycare Fraud Gets Uncovered
Dan Goldman Uses J6 Anniversary to Drop (Accidentally) HILARIOUS Campaign Ad, and We...
Yeah, AWKWARD --> Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD in Thank...
VIP
Harmeet K. Dhillon Officially Puts Zohran Mamdani on NOTICE Over Discrimination and OH...
Hag PLEASE: Hillary Clinton's J6 Anniversary Trump-Dunk Gets SAVAGE Ratio Roast and We...
*SNORT* Kathy Hochul and Zohran Mamdani Literally CHASED Off After Press Conference at...
Gets WORSE: Can't IMAGINE Why Minneapolis Hilton's Leaders Didn't Want ICE Around (Check...
OOF! Drew Holden's Hilarious 'Lipstick on a Pig' Thread Roasting Media's Tim Walz...
US Capitol Police Capt. Michael Byrd (Who Shot and Killed Unarmed Ashli Babbitt)...
Full BUD-LIGHT Moment! Nick Sortor Catches Minneapolis Hilton LYING After Their Apology St...
We've Got Mamdani's Tenant Director's Old Tweets From Her Now-Deleted Account and YIKES!

WTF?! Mollie Hemingway OWNS Mark Kelly for DESPERATE Fundraising Email for Himself ... and Kamala Harris

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on January 06, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Nothing says 'heroic defender of democracy' like grifting off calls for military insubordination, and that's just what Mark Kelly is doing. While he's desperately trying to pretend all of this is about protecting our troops or some other happy horse manure, at the end of the day, he's playing politics.

Advertisement

He's campaigning.

He might even want to run for president someday.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Like us, Mollie Hemingway is LESS than impressed:

Exactly. He said something stupid for attention, and now that he's getting the attention he so badly wanted, he's complaining. And fundraising fromt it as well, which tells us who he really is. Another lying, fake politician using identity and Trump hate for political gain.

They're all so damn predictable.

That's putting it nicely.

And not in a good way.

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's weird, right? Why TF is he using this to raise money for Kamala of all people? 

You know what, we don't wanna know.

============================================================

Related:

Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

Dan Goldman Uses J6 Anniversary to Drop (Accidentally) HILARIOUS Campaign Ad, and We Got NOTHIN' (Watch)

Yeah, AWKWARD --> Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD in Thank You Post to 'Champion' Tim Walz

Harmeet K. Dhillon Officially Puts Zohran Mamdani on NOTICE Over Discrimination and OH HELL YEAH

Hag PLEASE: Hillary Clinton's J6 Anniversary Trump-Dunk Gets SAVAGE Ratio Roast and We Are Here FOR IT

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ARIZONA GUN RIGHTS MARK KELLY MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Oh DAMN! Katie Miller BODIES The Expert™ Tom Nichols for His Mean-Girl Comments About Her Husband (Watch)
Sam J.
Mamdani's Own Goal: Promising Cheap World Cup Tickets from the Wrong Side of the Hudson
justmindy
Yeah, AWKWARD --> Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD in Thank You Post to 'Champion' Tim Walz
Sam J.
Dan Goldman Uses J6 Anniversary to Drop (Accidentally) HILARIOUS Campaign Ad, and We Got NOTHIN' (Watch)
Sam J.
Gets WORSE: Can't IMAGINE Why Minneapolis Hilton's Leaders Didn't Want ICE Around (Check Out Who RUNS It)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement