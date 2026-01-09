Organic? LOL-RIGHT: DAMNING Thread Takes Group Behind Minnesota ICE Agitators (and Who FUNDS Them) APART

Democrats always want us to believe the loons and whack-jobs who show up to protest evil America are just so concerned about the issues that they show up to FIGHT FOR THE PEOPLE! FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY!
Because otherwise, the BS they spread everywhere 24/7 looks as BS-y as it really is.
Truth is, these groups of agitators and protesters are hardly organic and, in fact, are very well-funded and trained.
This thread about Defend the 612 is a humdinger:
🧵 Many people have noticed that agitators in Minneapolis are well-organized, sporting identical whistles, vests, and signs.— Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026
Is this a grassroots organic movement? Of course not.
Let’s take a look at the organizers and sponsors. pic.twitter.com/7ZIgTzJiO2
Let's do.
The front facing group is called “Defend the 612.”— Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026
In part, they recruit:
- ICE Watch Rapid Response
- ICE Watch Defense Training
- School Protection pic.twitter.com/p2ryFCf4cI
Many have said that Renee Good was part of this rapid-response group.
Defend the 612 is being promoted by elected Democrats. Here’s a good example (note the whistle): https://t.co/X4aIz4oMGS— Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026
Yes, note the whistle.
Now, why oh why would Democrats want to keep illegals in our country? Gosh, it's a mystery.
When you go to their donate page, you learn that “Defend the 612” is really just a DBA for “Cooperation Cannon River.”— Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026
They provide the “t-shirts, hats, lawn signs, and posters” along with recruitment and training.
You might ask, “what the hell is Cooperation Cannon?” Let’s… pic.twitter.com/qAu0gpzZ44
Recommended
You can probably already guess where this is going.
Cooperation Cannon River is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit, which means that all contributions are anonymous and tax deductible (cc: @IRSnews) pic.twitter.com/NcRAKHKAXH— Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026
Shocker.
Oddly, they did not tell the IRS about the whistles and overall provocative purpose of their group. They also failed to disclose their DBA. pic.twitter.com/HBGdCbvcpK— Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026
We made the same face we know you're making right now.
Cooperation Cannon River’s Board of Directors consists of:— Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026
Abigail Becker
Marcos Giossi
Clifford Martin pic.twitter.com/lndxlDz5bK
K.
Where does the funding come from?— Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026
It’s complicated. But Cooperation Cannon River receives money from the Tide Foundation, for example, which is funded by the Open Society Foundation.
In short: 🚨 George Soros. pic.twitter.com/Cj8SpGjWEl
George Soros.
Because of course.
But it gets worse.
💣 THAT’S NOT ALL.— Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026
Can you guess who their LARGEST funder is? YOU, the taxpayers.
Here’s how it works:
1. The State of Minnesota provides grants to MN 350 (another random nonprofit), like this one for $100,000.https://t.co/0sYwNRvImZ pic.twitter.com/3NQNChgz2i
Yup, lucky us. We paid for this.
2. MN 350 gives money to Cooperation Cannon River, like this $75,000 grant in 2021.— Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026
3. Cooperation Cannon River operates their anti-ICE disruption group “Defend the 612” using the taxpayer money. pic.twitter.com/6qpRhLKCu0
So there it is, folks.— Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026
The violent provocateurs in Minneapolis are funded by George Soros, and YOU!
Get your free ICE whistle today:https://t.co/cyiOZdgB5c
There's a joke about protesters agitating ICE and all we got is this lousy whistle to be made here.
