Organic? LOL-RIGHT: DAMNING Thread Takes Group Behind Minnesota ICE Agitators (and Who FUNDS Them) APART

Democrats always want us to believe the loons and whack-jobs who show up to protest evil America are just so concerned about the issues that they show up to FIGHT FOR THE PEOPLE! FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY!

Advertisement

Because otherwise, the BS they spread everywhere 24/7 looks as BS-y as it really is.

Truth is, these groups of agitators and protesters are hardly organic and, in fact, are very well-funded and trained.

This thread about Defend the 612 is a humdinger:

🧵 Many people have noticed that agitators in Minneapolis are well-organized, sporting identical whistles, vests, and signs.



Is this a grassroots organic movement? Of course not.



Let’s take a look at the organizers and sponsors. pic.twitter.com/7ZIgTzJiO2 — Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026

Let's do.

The front facing group is called “Defend the 612.”



In part, they recruit:



- ICE Watch Rapid Response

- ICE Watch Defense Training

- School Protection pic.twitter.com/p2ryFCf4cI — Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026

Many have said that Renee Good was part of this rapid-response group.

Defend the 612 is being promoted by elected Democrats. Here’s a good example (note the whistle): https://t.co/X4aIz4oMGS — Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026

Yes, note the whistle.

Now, why oh why would Democrats want to keep illegals in our country? Gosh, it's a mystery.

When you go to their donate page, you learn that “Defend the 612” is really just a DBA for “Cooperation Cannon River.”



They provide the “t-shirts, hats, lawn signs, and posters” along with recruitment and training.



You might ask, “what the hell is Cooperation Cannon?” Let’s… pic.twitter.com/qAu0gpzZ44 — Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026

You can probably already guess where this is going.

Cooperation Cannon River is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit, which means that all contributions are anonymous and tax deductible (cc: @IRSnews) pic.twitter.com/NcRAKHKAXH — Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026

Shocker.

Oddly, they did not tell the IRS about the whistles and overall provocative purpose of their group. They also failed to disclose their DBA. pic.twitter.com/HBGdCbvcpK — Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026

We made the same face we know you're making right now.

Cooperation Cannon River’s Board of Directors consists of:



Abigail Becker

Marcos Giossi

Clifford Martin pic.twitter.com/lndxlDz5bK — Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026

K.

Where does the funding come from?



It’s complicated. But Cooperation Cannon River receives money from the Tide Foundation, for example, which is funded by the Open Society Foundation.



In short: 🚨 George Soros. pic.twitter.com/Cj8SpGjWEl — Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026

George Soros.

Because of course.

But it gets worse.

💣 THAT’S NOT ALL.



Can you guess who their LARGEST funder is? YOU, the taxpayers.



Here’s how it works:



1. The State of Minnesota provides grants to MN 350 (another random nonprofit), like this one for $100,000.https://t.co/0sYwNRvImZ pic.twitter.com/3NQNChgz2i — Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026

Yup, lucky us. We paid for this.

2. MN 350 gives money to Cooperation Cannon River, like this $75,000 grant in 2021.



3. Cooperation Cannon River operates their anti-ICE disruption group “Defend the 612” using the taxpayer money. pic.twitter.com/6qpRhLKCu0 — Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026

Advertisement

So there it is, folks.



The violent provocateurs in Minneapolis are funded by George Soros, and YOU!



Get your free ICE whistle today:https://t.co/cyiOZdgB5c — Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) January 8, 2026

There's a joke about protesters agitating ICE and all we got is this lousy whistle to be made here.

============================================================

Related:

What the Effing EFF, Hilton?! Dallas Hilton Employee Doxxes ICE Agents Staying at the Hotel on TikTok

Another Lefty Talking Point Bites the DUST As CBS Drops Thread About ICE Agent Involved in MN Shooting

AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't CASH Accusing Jesse Watters of Sexualizing and Harassing Her (WATCH)

'CUFF This Piece of S**t': Is THIS the Real Reason Mayor Frey Doesn't Want ICE in Minnesota? Because WOW

Proud Socialist Served Up BRUTAL Dose of Reality After Lying About ICE Agent Pointing Gun at MN Protester

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!