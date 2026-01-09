There's So Much MORE to 'Minneapolis Mom' Renee Good's Story That the Left...
Organic? LOL-RIGHT: DAMNING Thread Takes Group Behind Minnesota ICE Agitators (and Who FUNDS Them) APART

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on January 09, 2026
Twitchy

Democrats always want us to believe the loons and whack-jobs who show up to protest evil America are just so concerned about the issues that they show up to FIGHT FOR THE PEOPLE! FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY!

Because otherwise, the BS they spread everywhere 24/7 looks as BS-y as it really is.

Truth is, these groups of agitators and protesters are hardly organic and, in fact, are very well-funded and trained.

This thread about Defend the 612 is a humdinger:

Let's do.

Many have said that Renee Good was part of this rapid-response group.

Yes, note the whistle.

Now, why oh why would Democrats want to keep illegals in our country? Gosh, it's a mystery.

There's So Much MORE to 'Minneapolis Mom' Renee Good's Story That the Left Does NOT Want You to Know
Sam J.
You can probably already guess where this is going.

Shocker.

We made the same face we know you're making right now.

K.

George Soros. 

Because of course.

But it gets worse.

Yup, lucky us. We paid for this.

There's a joke about protesters agitating ICE and all we got is this lousy whistle to be made here.

