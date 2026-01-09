'Get Some Lunch, BIG BOY': New Disturbing POV MN Shooting Footage Shows ICE Officer Was Justified (Watch)

We've been waiting to see this footage because we knew that once it was out there, there would be no question about whether the ICE officer was in the right. Most of the footage we've all seen has been from multiple angles, but further away and not necessarily of the best quality.

This one is from the officer's point of view...

Note, while there is no visible gore, this video is disturbing because you witness the officer actually getting hit by the vehicle.

Watch:

🚨 JUST IN: NEW POV FOOTAGE released of the Minneapolis ICE agent that shot and killed woman who tried to run him over with her vehicle



He was DIRECTLY IN FRONT of the car as she floored it, you can hear the engine rev up



The agent then discharged his firearm.



CLEAR CUT, CASE… pic.twitter.com/lpYXL3IPfm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 9, 2026

Post continues:

CLEAR CUT, CASE CLOSED self-defense right here. The more video is released, the more it's obvious the Left LIED and is wrong. I stand with ICE.

From this angle, from his point of view, from the sound he made when the car hit him ... this was self-defense. Now, do we know Reed's intention? No. Was she and her wife talking a lot of smack and obviously 'agitating?' Yes. She called him, 'Big Boy' and taunted him about how they were legal citizens. Clearly, this was not some innocent mom dropping her son off and being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Oh, and Reed's wife had her phone out, recording the whole thing for clicks and taps.

The scary part is how many Democrats -- elected ones, not sock puppets on Twitter -- will continue to deny reality even in the face of this footage.



Then again, they think men can give birth, so denying reality is nothing new to them. https://t.co/J8gURpa82w — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 9, 2026

Wonder if People Magazine and the other outlets pushing the poor mom had just dropped her son off at school story will redact them now.

