Take the L! DNC Chair Learns the HARD WAY Not to Compare Iranian Freedom Fighters to Paid MN Protesters

Talk about a painful yet HILARIOUSLY desperate bid to link arms with actual freedom fighters.

Woof.

DNC Chair Ken Martin hopped on X to equate the Iranian uprising against a brutal theocratic regime with the latest Minneapolis meltdown over an ICE shooting; because nothing says 'solidarity' like comparing brave people actually dodging bullets for liberty to your own riot-prone backyard demanding 'justice' for a tragic but self-inflicted mess.

Way to trivialize real authoritarianism while ignoring how your party's policies keep fueling the chaos at home, clown.

From Tehran to my birthplace of Minneapolis, people are rising up against systems that wield violence without accountability.



In Iran, brave protestors confront a far-right theocratic regime that crushes dissent and denies basic freedoms. Here at home, tens of thousands are… — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) January 11, 2026

Post continues:

... marching after the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good- demanding justice, transparency, and an end to an unchecked federal force that takes lives and tears families apart. Solidarity across borders means opposing authoritarian power everywhere and defending the right to live free from fear and state violence.

We left off his ridiculous hashtags because they are, indeed, ridiculous.

Ken. Bro, this ain't it.

You compare paid protestors to people risking their lives? You’re one sick man. https://t.co/yIDAmyHrNZ — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) January 11, 2026

Of course he's a sick man; he's in charge of the Democratic Party.

Imagine being so tone deaf that you’d compare Iranians revolting against an Islamist regime to libs standing out in the cold for a few hours because Minneapolis Karen got shot for trying to run over an ICE agent. https://t.co/Xl4uaRrsXu — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 11, 2026

In Iran, protesters are risking death fighting for freedom from a brutal Islamic terrorist regime.



In Minneapolis, Radical Left lunatics and purple-haired schizos are melting down over law enforcement.



The head of the Democrat Party thinks they are the same. https://t.co/J1wPAwD0HG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 11, 2026

DNC chair is claiming that Minneapolis is revolting against the federal government.



Another example of Democrats sanctions and encouraging political violence. https://t.co/Pd2a4T5ivF — Andy Aplikowski🍎 🐄 🎿 (@andyformn) January 11, 2026

Sounds pretty insurrection-y to us.

The main reason people in Iran are rising up is because Trump exposed the regime’s vulnerabilities and destroyed its facade of strength by decisively taking out its nuclear facilities.



You put out a statement opposing this when Trump did it.



You need to apologize. https://t.co/DvvQg8zAbR pic.twitter.com/raBGzUy0EZ — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) January 11, 2026

Looks like Ken is a real a-hole.

What an incredible insane tweet.



They really are divorced from reality, these people. https://t.co/h4WrU9whjo — Billy Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) January 12, 2026

And he got it. Man, did he EVER get it.

There's a reason this party sits at 18% approval ... ahem.

