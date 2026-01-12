Take the L! DNC Chair Learns the HARD WAY Not to Compare Iranian Freedom Fighters to Paid MN Protesters

WHOOPS! NY Times Congratulated for Revealing How Often Lefty Judges' Anti-Trump Efforts Ge...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:30 AM on January 12, 2026
Meme

Talk about a painful yet HILARIOUSLY desperate bid to link arms with actual freedom fighters. 

Woof.

DNC Chair Ken Martin hopped on X to equate the Iranian uprising against a brutal theocratic regime with the latest Minneapolis meltdown over an ICE shooting; because nothing says 'solidarity' like comparing brave people actually dodging bullets for liberty to your own riot-prone backyard demanding 'justice' for a tragic but self-inflicted mess. 

Way to trivialize real authoritarianism while ignoring how your party's policies keep fueling the chaos at home, clown.

Post continues:

... marching after the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good- demanding justice, transparency, and an end to an unchecked federal force that takes lives and tears families apart.

Solidarity across borders means opposing authoritarian power everywhere and defending the right to live free from fear and state violence.

We left off his ridiculous hashtags because they are, indeed, ridiculous.

Ken. Bro, this ain't it.

Of course he's a sick man; he's in charge of the Democratic Party.

Sounds pretty insurrection-y to us.

Looks like Ken is a real a-hole.

And he got it. Man, did he EVER get it.

There's a reason this party sits at 18% approval ... ahem.

============================================================

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

