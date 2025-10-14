YAAAS, the WINNING Continues! Data Shows Trans Identification FAD in 'Free Fall' Among the Young (Thread)

Young people are figuring things out ... and it's terrific. For a while, we weren't exactly confident in Gen Z, but they have surprised — and even impressed — us once again. Especially reading through this thread.

Woke ideology and trans identification are in a free fall among the young.

Woot and woot.

Check this out:

1/ NEW: trans identification is in free fall among the young



(h/t @FIRE data in particular) pic.twitter.com/i0Z1BNcWG8 — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

There's even DATA!

2/ Non-conforming sexual identity (queer, questioning, etc) is also in sharp decline.



Gay and lesbian are stable while heterosexuality has rebounded by around 10 points since 2023. pic.twitter.com/fKD4G1rwi5 — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

Almost as if the whole sexual identity thing was stupid, that people are either male or female, and either straight or gay.

Who knew?

Oh, wait, most of us have brains in our heads. Keep going.

3/ Not only this, but freshmen in 2024-25 were less trans and queer than seniors whereas it was the reverse when BTQ+ identity was surging in 2022-23.



This suggests that gender/sexual non-conformity will continue to fall. pic.twitter.com/pTW3HcRIhU — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

We won't miss it.

4/ What explains the sudden reversal of trans and queer? It’s not because the kids became less woke, more religious or more conservative.



Those beliefs remained stable throughout the 2020s. pic.twitter.com/7GaSpfvATY — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

Hrm.

5/ Is it improved mental health? Yes, in part. Less anxious and, especially, depressed, students is linked with a smaller share identifying as trans, queer or bisexual. pic.twitter.com/mvVH3P2GFm — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

There it is—improved mental health.

Whoda thunk?

6/ But not entirely. Mental illness fell after the pandemic but the sexuality and gender shifts happened at least a year later.



All groups, including LGBT, got less mentally ill after the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/doWQ1ChJmw — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

Locking our kids up and taking normal away from them hurt them mentally.

Way to go, Democrats.

Looking at you, Ralph Northam.

7/ The decline in anxiety and depression occurred within trans, bisexual and queer groups as much as among others. So it wasn’t the case that most of those who solved their emotional problems became heterosexual. pic.twitter.com/rpU8G6fsAr — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

Because it's a trend.

A fad.

8/ The fall of trans and queer seems most similar to the fading of a fashion or trend. It happened largely independently of shifts in political beliefs and social media use, though improved mental health played a role. pic.twitter.com/KCKzrO3hYc — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

Mentally healthy people make sane decisions.

Crazy, right?

Pun intended.

