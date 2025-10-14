YAAAS, the WINNING Continues! Data Shows Trans Identification FAD in 'Free Fall' Among the Young (Thread)

Liberal Media Forced to Sing Trump's Praises
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on October 14, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Young people are figuring things out ... and it's terrific. For a while, we weren't exactly confident in Gen Z, but they have surprised — and even impressed — us once again. Especially reading through this thread.

Woke ideology and trans identification are in a free fall among the young.

Woot and woot.

Check this out:

There's even DATA!

Almost as if the whole sexual identity thing was stupid, that people are either male or female, and either straight or gay.

Who knew?

Oh, wait, most of us have brains in our heads. Keep going.

We won't miss it.

Hrm.

There it is—improved mental health.

Whoda thunk?

Locking our kids up and taking normal away from them hurt them mentally.

Way to go, Democrats.

Looking at you, Ralph Northam.

Because it's a trend.

A fad.

Mentally healthy people make sane decisions.

Crazy, right?

Pun intended.

