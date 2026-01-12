Dem Ilhan Omar Says She’s ‘Exhausted’ by How Much Taxpayer Money Is Funding...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on January 12, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

If the first full week of January was any indicator, it's going to be a crazy month … and probably year. Leftists of all stripes have descended further into madness, intent on making us all miserable. Sometimes we'd swear they invented Mondays.

We're not going to let that happen. Monday or not, we're fighting back, one laugh at a time. We bring you the funny side of the political chaos onTwitter/X all week long, but on Monday (the WORST day of the week), we like to step back and enjoy any memes, jokes, or funny clips (political or not) we harvested from our timelines in the past week.

Let's do this!

This is the Monday-est of sentiments, but hey …

… just hang in there and make the best of it!

Men … what's stopping you from dressing like this? 😂

Laughter is medicine. 😂

Bro … same.

That is our final answer!

LOL. Aging is just unfair. 😂

HAHA! Nice.

We knew it!!! 😂

For those of you who hate to click through, Legolas is giving Marco Rubio the side eye. 😂

LOL.

Okay, ladies. Seriously. What is it with you and the depressing, real-life TV shows? 😂

They had no right to throw us out of that bakery. We were just following the rules!

(Language Warning)

He's struggling so badly. 😂

LOLOLOL!

We men pride ourselves on being helpful.

This is funny because it's true. It's like being on a boat grants you superpowers.

Absolutely.

'I told you three weeks ago the wedding was this weekend! You're going!'

'So … would you say it's going to be a GREAT WHITE wedding?'

That Amazon reviewer is a genius. 😂

That's us on Sunday night, staring into the approaching Monday.

They didn't skip a beat. LOL.

Bwahaha! Perfection.

These guys are hilarious. 😂

LOLOLOL!

This is what it's like when you're freezing, and you look over at your wife, who said she turned the heat off because she was hot. 😂

The poison berries caught us off guard. 😂

Stop it! LOL.

LOLOLOL! The way she kept washing with it, and he was dying laughing, had us in stitches. 😂

We've identified type number two.

Speaking of number two …

LOL. They're onto us!

Take our money!!! 😂

It's like a Marvel origin story, but for cats. LOL.

Bellissimo!

HAHAHA! 😂

LOL. That is funny, and we even like Raisin Bran.

You have to respect Tommy's sincerity. He ain't messing around with any Ring Pop nonsense. 😂

True story!

(Language Warning)

It's true. We do say those things. 💀💀💀

We got a kick out of 'I'm gonna sneak past you' because we say it when the last thing we're doing is sneaking. We announce ourselves, are likely unceremoniously waving our behinds in your face as we shuffle past you in the movie theater, and causing a commotion. There's no 'sneaking' about it. 😂

LOL. Well played.

It do be like that.

Our throwback comedy selection today comes from comedian John Edward Szeles, who was better known as The Amazing Johnathan.

(Language Warning)

He had a unique spin on comedy, to say the least. Some of his jokes may not fly with today's audiences … sort of like that bird. 😂

We're pretty sure that dad received this drawing on a Monday.

That's gonna do it for us this week, friends. Here's to hoping you survive this Monday and to a good week when it's over. We're already looking forward to seeing you back here next week.

Until we meme again …

