Monday Morning Meme Madness

If the first full week of January was any indicator, it's going to be a crazy month … and probably year. Leftists of all stripes have descended further into madness, intent on making us all miserable. Sometimes we'd swear they invented Mondays.

We're not going to let that happen. Monday or not, we're fighting back, one laugh at a time. We bring you the funny side of the political chaos onTwitter/X all week long, but on Monday (the WORST day of the week), we like to step back and enjoy any memes, jokes, or funny clips (political or not) we harvested from our timelines in the past week.

Let's do this!

pic.twitter.com/jpyWVwr1ov — Images That Make You Feel Pain (@ManMilk2) January 11, 2026

This is the Monday-est of sentiments, but hey …

Trying to stay positive during my first day back to work tomorrow like pic.twitter.com/kdNpYGLWDi — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) January 5, 2026

… just hang in there and make the best of it!

Men … what's stopping you from dressing like this? 😂

It's ridiculous how many times I've watched this. It just makes me laugh so much! 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/sez3kz5kMG — Much Ado about Abby Normal🧠🤯 (@muchado33) January 6, 2026

Laughter is medicine. 😂

How I would describe my body after Christmas break. pic.twitter.com/vYQNtyF6lp — ✨✨ (@EVA24011) January 4, 2026

Bro … same.

Doctor: Do you exercise?



Me: Yes 2 times.



Doctor: A week or a month?



Me: I have given my answer. — Kristen (@Kica333) January 11, 2026

That is our final answer!

This hit a little too close to home... 😭 pic.twitter.com/xRA3CoiwID — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) January 11, 2026

LOL. Aging is just unfair. 😂

pic.twitter.com/3ft1jBg1zM — Images That Make You Feel Pain (@ManMilk2) January 6, 2026

HAHA! Nice.

I know I am not supposed to show trade secrets of a Tesla. But this is how they power them. Don’t ban me Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/xW3As7PxLP — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) January 10, 2026

We knew it!!! 😂

“The ring must be taken deep into Mordor and cast back into the fiery chasm from whence it came. One of you must do this.” pic.twitter.com/RjMyefa4pF — Elwë Singollo ❄️🧝🏻‍♀️ (@Strangeland_Elf) January 6, 2026

For those of you who hate to click through, Legolas is giving Marco Rubio the side eye. 😂

LOL.

Okay, ladies. Seriously. What is it with you and the depressing, real-life TV shows? 😂

They had no right to throw us out of that bakery. We were just following the rules!

(Language Warning)

This is funny no matter how many times you watch it.. 🤣 https://t.co/w5bmmOWIHN pic.twitter.com/wclTupMdeA — Ruthie Friska (@Ruthiedcgui) January 11, 2026

He's struggling so badly. 😂

LOLOLOL!

We men pride ourselves on being helpful.

Why is this so true?? pic.twitter.com/1uk0xA3r7Z — Documenting Saylor (@saylordocs) January 11, 2026

This is funny because it's true. It's like being on a boat grants you superpowers.

Absolutely.

'I told you three weeks ago the wedding was this weekend! You're going!'

'So … would you say it's going to be a GREAT WHITE wedding?'

That Amazon reviewer is a genius. 😂

Happy Sunday X 💋 Be careful out there. pic.twitter.com/kC9nqdYptS — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) January 11, 2026

That's us on Sunday night, staring into the approaching Monday.

Watching LOTR with ads. 😱 pic.twitter.com/bThBPRMn4t — Daily Middle Earth (@Dailymiddlearth) January 10, 2026

They didn't skip a beat. LOL.

Bwahaha! Perfection.

These guys are hilarious. 😂

Erin Andrews killed a flock of emus pic.twitter.com/WwIJeWpMMw — McNeil (@REFLOG18) January 11, 2026

LOLOLOL!

This is what it's like when you're freezing, and you look over at your wife, who said she turned the heat off because she was hot. 😂

The poison berries caught us off guard. 😂

Stop it! LOL.

LOLOLOL! The way she kept washing with it, and he was dying laughing, had us in stitches. 😂

We've identified type number two.

Speaking of number two …

It all makes sense now 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/ohaiDSBiL3 — 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚆𝙷𝙸𝚃𝙴 𝚁𝙰𝙱𝙱𝙸𝚃 (@White_Rabbit_OG) January 10, 2026

LOL. They're onto us!

the best sweater ever pic.twitter.com/BbuDWEbfjv — Ramin Nasibov (@RaminNasibov) January 11, 2026

Take our money!!! 😂

Villains aren't born, they are made pic.twitter.com/RAwxAwxRRC — Cats with Aura 😺 (@catwithaura) January 11, 2026

It's like a Marvel origin story, but for cats. LOL.

Bellissimo!

This would break my heart 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lMrfmbEZHU — S.M.K (@SeniormanKelzz) January 11, 2026

HAHAHA! 😂

LOL. That is funny, and we even like Raisin Bran.

Sadly, they called off the engagement because prenuptials couldn't be signed. 🙊 pic.twitter.com/vr09a1rDwr — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 10, 2026

You have to respect Tommy's sincerity. He ain't messing around with any Ring Pop nonsense. 😂

True story!

(Language Warning)

Wait - don’t non-whites say these, too? 🤔😳🤣 pic.twitter.com/grGB52tZeM — Blonde of War (JJ) (@jnicolem) January 10, 2026

It's true. We do say those things. 💀💀💀

We got a kick out of 'I'm gonna sneak past you' because we say it when the last thing we're doing is sneaking. We announce ourselves, are likely unceremoniously waving our behinds in your face as we shuffle past you in the movie theater, and causing a commotion. There's no 'sneaking' about it. 😂

LOL. Well played.

"Good morning, class. Today we're going to be learning how to make as much noise as possible in the middle of the night for absolutely no reason whatsoever" pic.twitter.com/MW9z0oTPZV — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 11, 2026

It do be like that.

Our throwback comedy selection today comes from comedian John Edward Szeles, who was better known as The Amazing Johnathan.

(Language Warning)

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

He had a unique spin on comedy, to say the least. Some of his jokes may not fly with today's audiences … sort of like that bird. 😂

We're pretty sure that dad received this drawing on a Monday.

That's gonna do it for us this week, friends. Here's to hoping you survive this Monday and to a good week when it's over. We're already looking forward to seeing you back here next week.

Until we meme again …

