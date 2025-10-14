Democrat WACKJOB Jay Jones, Who Wished Murder on Children, Goes SILENT After Stephen Miller Says 'Hello'

We're honestly surprised Jay Jones hasn't withdrawn from his race after openly fantasizing about putting two bullets in his opponent's head, wishing for the same man's children to suffer and die in their mother's arms, and bragging about how he'd piss on their graves. This is bad, even for a degenerate Democrat in a sadly blue-purple state like Virginia. His comments, along with pushing for more dead cops, would be career-ending for any Republican.

But not for a Democrat in Virginia who clearly thinks the only way to get elected is to continue complaining about Trump.

He's still posting on X (or at least his crappy team is):

This race will decide whether we have an Attorney General who defends our freedoms, protects our democracy, and prioritizes the needs of Virginians – or one who takes directives from Donald Trump.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. — Jay Jones (@jonesjay) October 13, 2025

As you can imagine, since you read Twitchy and are likely not a complete psychopath like Jones, this post is not going well. Really, none of his posts are going well; you love to see it.

Jason Miyares is currently our Attorney General, who defends our freedoms, priotizes the needs of Virginians, & takes directives from no one.



He also doesn't wish children of Virginia would be m□rdered in pursuit of a political agenda...so there's that. pic.twitter.com/A1In1jXZKn — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) October 13, 2025

You said families were your highest priority then your text messaged leaked saying you want your political opponents’ children to die.



You are a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/EQdMrU0Msm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 14, 2025

Calling this toad a disgrace is an insult to people who are actually a disgrace. He's lower than low. So of course, Democrats will still vote for him.

One who protects babies of all political backgrounds and one who wants to murder who disagrees with him — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) October 14, 2025

You should seek Jesus not office. — Shawn Hendrix (@TheShawnHendrix) October 14, 2025

Amen.

Then Stephen Miller chimed in and ended the whole post.

You said you wanted to murder children. https://t.co/aOi4yyqUcE — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 14, 2025

Looks like the bigs are ready to come in and start punching back for Virginia.

Let's go!

