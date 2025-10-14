HOOBOY! Better Buckle UP, Jay Jones Because, Things Look Like They're About to...
Democrat WACKJOB Jay Jones, Who Wished Murder on Children, Goes SILENT After Stephen Miller Says 'Hello'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on October 14, 2025
Sarah D.

We're honestly surprised Jay Jones hasn't withdrawn from his race after openly fantasizing about putting two bullets in his opponent's head, wishing for the same man's children to suffer and die in their mother's arms, and bragging about how he'd piss on their graves. This is bad, even for a degenerate Democrat in a sadly blue-purple state like Virginia. His comments, along with pushing for more dead cops, would be career-ending for any Republican.

But not for a Democrat in Virginia who clearly thinks the only way to get elected is to continue complaining about Trump.

He's still posting on X (or at least his crappy team is):

As you can imagine, since you read Twitchy and are likely not a complete psychopath like Jones, this post is not going well. Really, none of his posts are going well; you love to see it.

Calling this toad a disgrace is an insult to people who are actually a disgrace. He's lower than low. So of course, Democrats will still vote for him.

Amen.

Then Stephen Miller chimed in and ended the whole post. 

Looks like the bigs are ready to come in and start punching back for Virginia.

Let's go!

