THIS! Scott Jennings Goes Scorched EARTH on Abigail Spanberger With Most DAMAGING Thing We've Heard Yet

In a common-sense world where voters voted on what does and does not make sense, Abigail Spanberger would already be out of the Governor's race in Virginia. You know it's true. The majority of Americans (all of the sane ones) know that men don't belong in little girls' bathrooms, that abortion needs some restrictions, that sanctuary cities are dangerous to our citizens, that green energy is a scam, AND so much more. Not to mention Virginia would never elect a woman being funded by people from out of state... and even out of the country.

She's a terrible candidate.

Horrible.

When she froze up and refused to even look at Winsome Sears during that debate, she proved she has no business running a state, yet she's leading. And why is that? Because this is not a common-sense world, and Democrats are violent, unhinged, yet loyal voters, no matter how crazy and unqualified they are.

Scott Jennings really summed it up best:

Scott Jennings🔥



"If I can’t trust you not to put a boy in a teenage girl’s locker room, how will I ever listen to your plan for taxes and the economy?"



"I will not, because I’ve already concluded you’re a lunatic." 🤣 👏🏼



pic.twitter.com/1465nhbD9P — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 12, 2025

Bingo.

If you can't say a boy shouldn't be in a girls' locker room, which is again COMMON SENSE, how the Hell can we trust you to make any decisions?

And yes, Abigail is a lunatic.

We said what we said.

