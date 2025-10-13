Timing of Bill Kristol's Tone-Deaf Never Trump Ad Could NOT Have Been Worse...
The Jaw-Dropping Moment When Trump's Plane Landed In Israel
REEE! Writer From The Atlantic Lashes Out After X Mocks Her for Elitist...
What Do These Dem Statements About the Trump-Brokered Peace Deal Have In Common?
Foiled AGAIN! Lefties BIG MAD Pam Bondi ISN'T Big Mad About SNL Skit...
'Holy S**T. This Is Disgusting': NBC News' Ceasefire Coverage Is Even WORSE Than...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
VIP
Gavin Newsom Steps on a Rake While Attempting to Mock Trump on This...
Tom Homan Spells Out What Would Be Happening Now If Harris Won (and...
Oh No He Did NOT! (Yes He DID) Ted Cruz Says What We've...
'STFU': Emmanuel Macron and Other Useless Politicians Now Want Credit for Israel/Hamas Cea...
VIP
It Doesn't Happen Often, but X Surprised Me This Morning After Jerusalem Post...
Sucks to be THIS Guy: Lefty Journo Is SUPER-BUMMED His Terrorist Hamas Friends...
'How Pathetic'! Miranda Devine Torches Antony Blinken's Attempt to Credit Team Biden for...

THIS! Scott Jennings Goes Scorched EARTH on Abigail Spanberger With Most DAMAGING Thing We've Heard Yet

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on October 13, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

In a common-sense world where voters voted on what does and does not make sense, Abigail Spanberger would already be out of the Governor's race in Virginia. You know it's true. The majority of Americans (all of the sane ones) know that men don't belong in little girls' bathrooms, that abortion needs some restrictions, that sanctuary cities are dangerous to our citizens, that green energy is a scam, AND so much more. Not to mention Virginia would never elect a woman being funded by people from out of state... and even out of the country.

Advertisement

She's a terrible candidate.

Horrible.

When she froze up and refused to even look at Winsome Sears during that debate, she proved she has no business running a state, yet she's leading. And why is that? Because this is not a common-sense world, and Democrats are violent, unhinged, yet loyal voters, no matter how crazy and unqualified they are.

Scott Jennings really summed it up best:

Bingo.

If you can't say a boy shouldn't be in a girls' locker room, which is again COMMON SENSE, how the Hell can we trust you to make any decisions?

And yes, Abigail is a lunatic.

We said what we said.

============================================================

Related:

Foiled AGAIN! Lefties BIG MAD Pam Bondi ISN'T Big Mad About SNL Skit and All X Can Do Is Point and LAUGH

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

'Holy S**T. This Is Disgusting': NBC News' Ceasefire Coverage Is Even WORSE Than We Imagined (WATCH)

Oh No He Did NOT! (Yes He DID) Ted Cruz Says What We've ALL Been Thinking About Abigail Spanberger & LOL

It Doesn't Happen Often, but X Surprised Me This Morning After the Jerusalem Post Called Trump a Peacemaker

Sucks to be THIS Guy: Lefty Journo Is SUPER-BUMMED His Terrorist Hamas Friends Lost the War They Started

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

EDUCATION PARENTAL RIGHTS SCOTT JENNINGS TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
REEE! Writer From The Atlantic Lashes Out After X Mocks Her for Elitist Post About Wages and Benefits
Sam J.
Timing of Bill Kristol's Tone-Deaf Never Trump Ad Could NOT Have Been Worse and LOL, WE Are Here For It
Sam J.
Foiled AGAIN! Lefties BIG MAD Pam Bondi ISN'T Big Mad About SNL Skit and All X Can Do Is Point and LAUGH
Sam J.
What Do These Dem Statements About the Trump-Brokered Peace Deal Have In Common?
Doug P.
'Holy S**T. This Is Disgusting': NBC News' Ceasefire Coverage Is Even WORSE Than We Imagined (WATCH)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement