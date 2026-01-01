Scott Jennings Drops Receipts on Hosts Denying Tim Walz Linked Fraud Probes to 'White Supremacy'

A New Year's Message From Twitchy Managing Editor Sam Janney
Doug P. | 12:40 PM on January 01, 2026
Meme screenshot

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz seems to have a couple main strategies when it comes to dealing with the social services fraud that's taken place in his state, and one of them is to either blame Trump or attempt to change the subject to Trump (of course). Here's just one example:

Wow, Trump's a real evil genius if he was able to set this all up over time right under Tim Walz's nose. 

Walz has also tried to make people believe that those who want fraud in the Minneapolis Somali community investigated and those responsible held accountable are motivated not by justice but rather "white supremacy."

On CNN this week, Scott Jennings merely mentioned that fact and more than one other person at the time denied Walz ever said any such thing.

Jennings, dropped video proof and maybe those hosts will opt to call it a "cheap fake." Watch: 

Lefty media types who deny those kinds of things know that something called video exists, right? 

Notice how their instinct was to run cover for a Democrat, truth be damned. Such is the state of "journalism" these days. 

The 2025 primetime cable ratings show that people have had enough of that lib media "strategy."

