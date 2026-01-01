Scott Jennings Drops Receipts on Hosts Denying Tim Walz Linked Fraud Probes to 'White Supremacy'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz seems to have a couple main strategies when it comes to dealing with the social services fraud that's taken place in his state, and one of them is to either blame Trump or attempt to change the subject to Trump (of course). Here's just one example:

This is Trump’s long game.



We’ve spent years cracking down on fraudsters. It’s a serious issue - but this has been his plan all along.



He’s politicizing the issue to defund programs that help Minnesotans. https://t.co/7ByWjeXxu0 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 31, 2025

Wow, Trump's a real evil genius if he was able to set this all up over time right under Tim Walz's nose.

Walz has also tried to make people believe that those who want fraud in the Minneapolis Somali community investigated and those responsible held accountable are motivated not by justice but rather "white supremacy."

On CNN this week, Scott Jennings merely mentioned that fact and more than one other person at the time denied Walz ever said any such thing.

Jennings, dropped video proof and maybe those hosts will opt to call it a "cheap fake." Watch:

It’s not "white supremacy" to investigate fraud. This attack no longer works. pic.twitter.com/5JUKtkFfqB — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 30, 2025

Scott Jennings: Tim Walz is calling efforts to investigate fraud “white supremacy”



CNN panel: *Explodes* “No he has not said that”



Video of Tim Walz saying efforts to investigate fraud are akin to white supremacy

pic.twitter.com/qpCOjQ1Upr — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) December 31, 2025

Lefty media types who deny those kinds of things know that something called video exists, right?

HE HAS NOT SAID THAT



footage: here he is, saying that https://t.co/SSMFXw8rCQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 1, 2026

Notice how their instinct was to run cover for a Democrat, truth be damned. Such is the state of "journalism" these days.

“He never said that”



Video plays of him saying exactly that



2025 media strategy: deny → shout → move on and hope the clip doesn’t spread. — pearls (@pearls125992) December 31, 2025

The 2025 primetime cable ratings show that people have had enough of that lib media "strategy."

