Somali Daycare Claiming Important Docs Were STOLEN Shows Where Thief Entered, There's Just 1 BIG Problem

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on January 01, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

In a hilariously botched attempt at playing the victim (and perhaps in an effort to deflect and keep people from investigating the actual fraud, a Somali-run daycare in Minneapolis is crying foul over a supposed break-in that conveniently swiped their 'student enrollment' documents amid a federal fraud probe.

And wouldn't you know it? The burglar stole the EXACT FILES the feds would need to investigate the daycare.

MONSTER!

They went so far as to take a video showing how the thief entered the daycare ... 

No really.

With debris piled inside and no signs of external force, this clownish cover-up has us wondering how stupid the owners of this Somali daycare defrauding taxpayers in Ilhan Omar's backyard think we are.

Watch this:

So the burglar broke in from the inside.

Seems legit.

Or better yet, the burglar walked in, locked themselves in, and had to BREAK OUT of the building.

Yeah, that's it.

Wow, this is dumb. Sorry, this is actually Tim-Walz-level dumb.

Heh.

Oh, but they did paint it on the wall. The video just didn't show it, not to mention, it was misspelled.

THE CALL IS COMING FROM INSIDE THE DAYCARE.

WE KNEW IT.

About that.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

All excellent ideas, but we're gonna guess their water bills were likely stolen as well. 

Monsters!

