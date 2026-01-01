Somali Daycare Claiming Important Docs Were STOLEN Shows Where Thief Entered, There's Just 1 BIG Problem

In a hilariously botched attempt at playing the victim (and perhaps in an effort to deflect and keep people from investigating the actual fraud, a Somali-run daycare in Minneapolis is crying foul over a supposed break-in that conveniently swiped their 'student enrollment' documents amid a federal fraud probe.

And wouldn't you know it? The burglar stole the EXACT FILES the feds would need to investigate the daycare.

MONSTER!

They went so far as to take a video showing how the thief entered the daycare ...

No really.

With debris piled inside and no signs of external force, this clownish cover-up has us wondering how stupid the owners of this Somali daycare defrauding taxpayers in Ilhan Omar's backyard think we are.

Watch this:

🚨 LMAO! The Somali Daycare who falsely claim someone broke in and stole their “student enrollment” documents are now showing off the where the “burglar” entered



Unfortunately for them though, the cuts in the Sheetrock seem to have been made on the INSIDE



Total clown show 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n0DKQNvvkq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 31, 2025

So the burglar broke in from the inside.

Seems legit.

Or better yet, the burglar walked in, locked themselves in, and had to BREAK OUT of the building.

Yeah, that's it.

Wow, this is dumb. Sorry, this is actually Tim-Walz-level dumb.

Heh.

surprised they didn’t paint THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY on the wall — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 31, 2025

Oh, but they did paint it on the wall. The video just didn't show it, not to mention, it was misspelled.

INSIDE JOB! 🤣 — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) December 31, 2025

THE CALL IS COMING FROM INSIDE THE DAYCARE.

WE KNEW IT.

You seriously can’t make this up! 🤦‍♀️ 🤣 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) December 31, 2025

Who else is having some of the best laughs of the year right now on New Years Eve? 🤣 — The Edison Zero (@EdisonZeroEvent) December 31, 2025

When are we ready to point out the IQ discrepancies? 🙃 — Naomi Seibt (@NaomiSeibt) December 31, 2025

About that.

Average IQ is 68.



They don’t even know how dumb this is. — Jollyradar 🏴‍☠️ (@jollyradar) December 31, 2025

Breaking through the cinderblock exterior was a good call. Glass windows are much harder to break and are much noisier. — TweetTee (@TCTWTS) December 31, 2025

I wonder if this is what happened 🤔 https://t.co/jFE06UlAPY pic.twitter.com/WqJuKoMjj5 — AK Kamara (@realakkamara) December 31, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Let's see their water bills.



1. Doesn't put any kids at risk by ID'ing them.

2. Publicly funded group, subject to data practices request.

3. Public utility.

4. 100 kids a day is a lot of flushes. — Guy Incognito (@GuyIncog42069) December 31, 2025

All excellent ideas, but we're gonna guess their water bills were likely stolen as well.

Monsters!

