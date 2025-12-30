VIP
FBI Releases New Covenant School Killer's Reason for Killing Six Christians and DUH
LOL! You Got BODIED, Son! Harmeet K. Dhillon ENDS Adam Kinzinger After He...
OOPS! MN State Official Claims Quality 'Learing' Center Closed Down Last Week, There's...
QUIET Piggy! Jessica Tarlov Posts Dumbest Take YET In Paranoid Rant About Nick...

Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims and His Response Is PERFECT -Vid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on December 30, 2025
Twitchy

In the frozen streets of Minnesota, where the snow is as thick as the Somali fraud secrets, conservative investigator Nick Shirley found himself in a heated showdown with a local (lunatic) man who pulled out every victim card in the deck. 

The unhinged confrontation shows the man ranting about racism, Islamophobia, and even impending concentration camps for the Somali community - all while Shirley stayed remarkably composed, repeatedly steering the chaos back to the real issue: 'This is fraud.'

This tells us the people accused of committing the fraud believe they are doing nothing wrong, and the only reason Shirley or anyone is investigating them is that they are racist and want to put Somalis in concentration camps.

Hey, we said the guy is a lunatic.

Watch this:

Post continues:

... community.

Shirley: This has nothing to do with race ... this is fraud.

Man: This absolutely has to do with us being Muslim and us being from Africa ... You are preparing for the Somali community to be taken into concentration camps.

Shirley: This is fraud ... You are defending fraud.

Video: supafly223 / tt.

Sounds an awful lot like the nonsense and garbage Tim Walz was saying about Nick Shirley, calling him a racist and a white nationalist. Almost as if the words Walz spewed and his behavior influenced this crazy person to approach Shirley and say some crazy stuff.

Gov. Newsom Press Office Attempts Homophobic 'Cute Couple' Post, and That Was a BAD Idea
Grateful Calvin
Wonder if that was on purpose.

Which is why they quickly play the victim.

Yup.

This younger generation does indeed give us all hope.

It's not about race, or party, or religion.

It's about FRAUD.

That's it.

Every single time.

If he really wants to see what attacking a community looks like, all he has to do is take a gander at what the Somalis are doing to Minnesota and to America in general.

Bingo.

