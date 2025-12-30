Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims and His Response Is PERFECT -Vid

In the frozen streets of Minnesota, where the snow is as thick as the Somali fraud secrets, conservative investigator Nick Shirley found himself in a heated showdown with a local (lunatic) man who pulled out every victim card in the deck.

The unhinged confrontation shows the man ranting about racism, Islamophobia, and even impending concentration camps for the Somali community - all while Shirley stayed remarkably composed, repeatedly steering the chaos back to the real issue: 'This is fraud.'

This tells us the people accused of committing the fraud believe they are doing nothing wrong, and the only reason Shirley or anyone is investigating them is that they are racist and want to put Somalis in concentration camps.

Hey, we said the guy is a lunatic.

Watch this:

NEW: Minnesota man absolutely loses his mind during Nick Shirley's investigation into fraud, accuses him of wanting the Somali community in concentration camps.



Shirley was seen keeping his cool as the man grew increasingly unhinged.



Man: You are attacking the Somali… pic.twitter.com/arV9XkXmki — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 30, 2025

Post continues:

... community. Shirley: This has nothing to do with race ... this is fraud. Man: This absolutely has to do with us being Muslim and us being from Africa ... You are preparing for the Somali community to be taken into concentration camps. Shirley: This is fraud ... You are defending fraud. Video: supafly223 / tt.

Sounds an awful lot like the nonsense and garbage Tim Walz was saying about Nick Shirley, calling him a racist and a white nationalist. Almost as if the words Walz spewed and his behavior influenced this crazy person to approach Shirley and say some crazy stuff.

Wonder if that was on purpose.

When you point out crimes and fraud, they think this is racist.



They have no comeback. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) December 30, 2025

Which is why they quickly play the victim.

Yup.

Nick reminded me of Charlie..

Level headed and cool!



The guy has learned from the democrat party.

Say it loud enough.

Say it with enough energy.

Be sure and threaten the other guy.

Try to invent absurb

situations .



Nick advocates for authentic truth and will not fall into the… — Lyn Moss (@FroniterLyn) December 30, 2025

This younger generation does indeed give us all hope.

This isn't about race.



It's about fraud. pic.twitter.com/CfQ5iqSxGj — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 30, 2025

It's not about race, or party, or religion.

It's about FRAUD.

That's it.

Leftist’s go to answer when caught: pic.twitter.com/DwdtJB0fXF — Winston Finch (@TheWinstonFinch) December 30, 2025

Every single time.

Shirley has a remarkable way of keeping his cool no matter how irate people get towards him.



Remarkable.



The Muslim man tried to make the conversation about Muslims. Shirley didn’t let him frame it that way. Shirley made the conversation about fraud.



Well done. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 30, 2025

Classic deflection tactic: scream “racism” to shut down accountability. 🙄



Calling out fraud isn’t attacking a community….it’s protecting taxpayers. If you’re defending fraud, you’ve already lost the argument. 💸 — American Citizen 🇺🇸 (@realtalkstruth) December 30, 2025

If he really wants to see what attacking a community looks like, all he has to do is take a gander at what the Somalis are doing to Minnesota and to America in general.

This isn’t a left vs right issue.



Fraud is fraud.



Have you noticed the MSM and the left are trying to make it political and a racial issue?



People’s true nature is showing, I hope you all are learing something from this — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 30, 2025

Bingo.

============================================================

