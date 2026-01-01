MeidasTouch Dork SUPER STOKED Over 4 Kids in Somali Daycare Shows Just How Far GONE the Left REALLY Is

Talk about a hilariously desperate Hail Mary to whitewash the raging Somali daycare AVALANCHE.

Left-wing YouTuber and MeidasTouch goob Adam Mockler thinks this post from CBS is a 'wow' moment, which proves how clueless our pals on the Left really are. Oh, look, CBS was able to find footage of four children in one of the Somali daycares, suspected of fraud. Forget that a timestamp can be faked, but the fact that this daycare is set up for roughly 40 kids and only has four, even AFTER they've been called out, is telling ...

This is not CBS debunking Nick Shirley, as young Mockler here seems to think.

No, no, this is actually only making things look worse.

So ... WOW.

Wow. CBS News Minnesota blows up Nick Shirley’s fraud story by showing security camera footage of children there THE SAME DAY Shirley was there. pic.twitter.com/hAOjATbu2F — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) December 31, 2025

The SAME DAY!

NOT the same day!

Well, gosh golly gee, that solves the entire story. CASE CLOSED.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

These people.

This video is further evidence of fraud, not exoneration — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) December 31, 2025

We tried to tell him.

They are getting paid millions to watch their own children. The wives who do not work are getting paid by taxpayers to watch their family and friends’ children. It’s a massive grift. — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) December 31, 2025

You'd think they could afford to care for MORE than four kids. Ahem.

How broken does someone have to be to defend fraud? Guys, they're not just ripping off Republicans and evil rich people - they're ripping us all off. And those Americans who need services may go without because the money isn't there. It's going to this community, then back into the pockets of Democrat politicians.

This is not a right-versus-left thing.

This is a RIGHT VERSUS WRONG thing.

The MeidasTouch connection makes us wonder whether he is serious in general.

That's it folks. Pay no more attention to the learing center. 🥴 — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) December 31, 2025

Pretty sure it's time to move on to "yes, it's happening, but it's good actually" — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) January 1, 2026

CBS had all the same data Nick Shirley had. They chose not to investigate it until a 23-year-old with a camera forced the issue. Now they're fact-checking him instead of the $250M fraud. Legacy media defending the system that failed is exactly why small teams are eating their… — Jim Country (@4yourcountry) January 1, 2026

They didn't want to make Tim Walz look bad.

Even if that meant millions of Americans would continue getting ripped off.

