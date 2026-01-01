Scott Jennings Drops Receipts on Hosts Denying Tim Walz Linked Fraud Probes to...
MeidasTouch Dork SUPER STOKED Over 4 Kids in Somali Daycare Shows Just How Far GONE the Left REALLY Is

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on January 01, 2026
Meme

Talk about a hilariously desperate Hail Mary to whitewash the raging Somali daycare AVALANCHE.

Left-wing YouTuber and MeidasTouch goob Adam Mockler thinks this post from CBS is a 'wow' moment, which proves how clueless our pals on the Left really are. Oh, look, CBS was able to find footage of four children in one of the Somali daycares, suspected of fraud. Forget that a timestamp can be faked, but the fact that this daycare is set up for roughly 40 kids and only has four, even AFTER they've been called out, is telling ... 

This is not CBS debunking Nick Shirley, as young Mockler here seems to think.

No, no, this is actually only making things look worse.

So ... WOW.

The SAME DAY!

NOT the same day!

Well, gosh golly gee, that solves the entire story. CASE CLOSED.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

These people.

We tried to tell him.

You'd think they could afford to care for MORE than four kids. Ahem.

How broken does someone have to be to defend fraud? Guys, they're not just ripping off Republicans and evil rich people - they're ripping us all off. And those Americans who need services may go without because the money isn't there. It's going to this community, then back into the pockets of Democrat politicians.

This is not a right-versus-left thing.

This is a RIGHT VERSUS WRONG thing.

The MeidasTouch connection makes us wonder whether he is serious in general.

They didn't want to make Tim Walz look bad.

Even if that meant millions of Americans would continue getting ripped off.

