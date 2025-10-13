Sucks to be THIS Guy: Lefty Journo Is SUPER-BUMMED His Terrorist Hamas Friends Lost the War They Started

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on October 13, 2025
As the world celebrated the US-brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas, and the 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza for TWO YEARS were finally released, 'independent journalist' Jeremy Scahill took to X to compare Trump at Knesset to the inverse of a war crimes tribunal.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Even now, after spending years covering this, we still marvel at some people's ability to ignore the reason Israel has been attacking Hamas. Gosh, what happened on October 7, 2023? Anyone?

This is not going over well on X. Shocker, right?

Right? Hey man, sorry your terrorist friends didn't win the war they started two years ago.

Something like that.

It is pretty pathetic and sad, you know?

What can we say? Terrorists are gonna be terrorists.

It hasn't worked for Rashida Tlaib, that's for sure.

Anyone checked in on her this morning?

So much womp womp womp womp.

'Thank You, TRUMP!' All 20 Remaining Living Hostages in Gaza Freed From Hamas Captivity After 738 Days

'Thank You, TRUMP!' All 20 Remaining Living Hostages in Gaza Freed From Hamas Captivity After 738 Days
Sam J.
