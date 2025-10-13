Sucks to be THIS Guy: Lefty Journo Is SUPER-BUMMED His Terrorist Hamas Friends Lost the War They Started

As the world celebrated the US-brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas, and the 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza for TWO YEARS were finally released, 'independent journalist' Jeremy Scahill took to X to compare Trump at Knesset to the inverse of a war crimes tribunal.

Yeah, we made the same face.

The scene in the Knesset with Trump is like watching the inverse of a war crimes tribunal. The leaders and facilitators of the Gaza genocide are congratulating each other and applauding their crimes. — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) October 13, 2025

Even now, after spending years covering this, we still marvel at some people's ability to ignore the reason Israel has been attacking Hamas. Gosh, what happened on October 7, 2023? Anyone?

This is not going over well on X. Shocker, right?

I’m sorry your terrorist friends lost the war they started, thoughts and prayers for you during this I’m sure trying time — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 13, 2025

Right? Hey man, sorry your terrorist friends didn't win the war they started two years ago.

Sucks when you start a war and lose it, doesn’t it? 😂😂😂😂 — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 13, 2025

Something like that.

I'm so sorry you don't want peace. — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰 (@Humming_birder) October 13, 2025

It is pretty pathetic and sad, you know?

Meanwhile your terrorist friends who started the war have gone back to killing each other without Israel’s assistance — Stew (@Stewbiedo0) October 13, 2025

What can we say? Terrorists are gonna be terrorists.

Say “genocide” as many times as you want. There was no genocide in Gaza. — Queen Nothing III (@Sudsiii) October 13, 2025

It hasn't worked for Rashida Tlaib, that's for sure.

Anyone checked in on her this morning?

Sorry your terrorist buddies lost. — Celticsfan2024 (@celticsfan2024) October 13, 2025

So much womp womp womp womp.

