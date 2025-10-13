'Thank You, TRUMP!' All 20 Remaining Living Hostages in Gaza Freed From Hamas Captivity After 738 Days

All of the 20 remaining living hostages in Gaza have been freed from Hamas captivity and returned to Israel after 738 days.
Two years.
The bodies of 28 deceased hostages remain in Gaza but are meant to be returned by Hamas under the terms of the US-brokered ceasefire deal.
Additionally, as part of the agreement, the release of 250 Palestinian prisoners serving long and life sentences, which is now underway, as is the release of more than 1,700 Palestinian detainees from Gaza held by Israel since October 7.
From Townhall's Katie Pavlich:
The names of living hostages to be released:— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 12, 2025
Matan Angrist
Ziv Berman
Gali Berman
Elkana Bohbot
Rom Breslavski
Nimrod Cohen
Ariel Cunio
David Cunio
Evitar David
Guy Gilboa-Dalal
Maxim Harkin
Eitan Horn
Segev Kalfon
Bar Kuperstein
Omri Miran
Eitan Mor
Yosef Haim Ohana
Alon Ohel… https://t.co/MnP8M4WOlo
Post continues:
... Alon Ohel
Avintan Or
Matan Tsangoker
The bodies of 28 hostages murdered by Hamas, Palestinian civilians, and other Islamic terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip are also expected to be released - although families have been told locating some could prove difficult.
And now, President Donald Trump addresses the Israeli Knesset— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 13, 2025
“It’s an honor. Nice place!” pic.twitter.com/ughM8jESKD
This is simply amazing.
We're watching history in the making in real time.
NETANYAHU: We were informed an hour ago that all our live hostages returned back to us... I want to thank you personally on behalf of the whole nation. THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/idSGxelK5g— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025
YES! Thank you, President Trump.
“Donald Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House” -Netanyahu— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 13, 2025
Chamber erupts in cheers and “Trump! Trump!”
TRUMP: "The hostages are back. The hostages are back."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025
[LONG APPLAUSE]
"Isn’t that nice? First time I said the hostages are back. It feels so good to say it!" pic.twitter.com/sTPkDH7SEw
Promises made.
Promises kept.
