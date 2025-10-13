'Thank You, TRUMP!' All 20 Remaining Living Hostages in Gaza Freed From Hamas Captivity After 738 Days

All of the 20 remaining living hostages in Gaza have been freed from Hamas captivity and returned to Israel after 738 days.

Two years.

The bodies of 28 deceased hostages remain in Gaza but are meant to be returned by Hamas under the terms of the US-brokered ceasefire deal.

Advertisement

Additionally, as part of the agreement, the release of 250 Palestinian prisoners serving long and life sentences, which is now underway, as is the release of more than 1,700 Palestinian detainees from Gaza held by Israel since October 7.

From Townhall's Katie Pavlich:

The names of living hostages to be released:



Matan Angrist

Ziv Berman

Gali Berman

Elkana Bohbot

Rom Breslavski

Nimrod Cohen

Ariel Cunio

David Cunio

Evitar David

Guy Gilboa-Dalal

Maxim Harkin

Eitan Horn

Segev Kalfon

Bar Kuperstein

Omri Miran

Eitan Mor

Yosef Haim Ohana

Alon Ohel… https://t.co/MnP8M4WOlo — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 12, 2025

Post continues:

... Alon Ohel

Avintan Or

Matan Tsangoker The bodies of 28 hostages murdered by Hamas, Palestinian civilians, and other Islamic terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip are also expected to be released - although families have been told locating some could prove difficult.

sadfasf

And now, President Donald Trump addresses the Israeli Knesset



“It’s an honor. Nice place!” pic.twitter.com/ughM8jESKD — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 13, 2025

This is simply amazing.

We're watching history in the making in real time.

NETANYAHU: We were informed an hour ago that all our live hostages returned back to us... I want to thank you personally on behalf of the whole nation. THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/idSGxelK5g — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

YES! Thank you, President Trump.

“Donald Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House” -Netanyahu



Chamber erupts in cheers and “Trump! Trump!” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 13, 2025

TRUMP: "The hostages are back. The hostages are back."



[LONG APPLAUSE]



"Isn’t that nice? First time I said the hostages are back. It feels so good to say it!" pic.twitter.com/sTPkDH7SEw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

Promises made.

Promises kept.

============================================================

Related:

James Woods Takes Abigail Spanberger and VA Democrats DOWN With 1 Pic As Only HE Can and It's GLORIOUS

DAAAMN SON! LOL! JD Vance DOG-WALKED George Stephanopoulos SO Bad They Actually CUT HIS FEED (Watch)

OH NO, NOT THAT! Lefties Flip OUT After Trump Foils Democrats' EVIL Political Ploy to Rob Military of Pay

Abigail Spanberger's Terrible, Very Bad Week Gets WORSE As VA Media Ask Her AGAIN About Trans (Watch)

Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We Are Here FOR IT

============================================================