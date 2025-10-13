Jobless Trudeau Swaps Parliament for Katy Perry’s Yacht: Smooching a Pop Star to...
'Thank You, TRUMP!' All 20 Remaining Living Hostages in Gaza Freed From Hamas Captivity After 738 Days

Sam J.
Sam J. | 7:40 AM on October 13, 2025
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

All of the 20 remaining living hostages in Gaza have been freed from Hamas captivity and returned to Israel after 738 days. 

Two years.

The bodies of 28 deceased hostages remain in Gaza but are meant to be returned by Hamas under the terms of the US-brokered ceasefire deal.

Additionally, as part of the agreement, the release of 250 Palestinian prisoners serving long and life sentences, which is now underway, as is the release of more than 1,700 Palestinian detainees from Gaza held by Israel since October 7.

From Townhall's Katie Pavlich:

Post continues:

... Alon Ohel
Avintan Or
Matan Tsangoker

The bodies of 28 hostages murdered by Hamas, Palestinian civilians, and other Islamic terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip are also expected to be released - although families have been told locating some could prove difficult.

sadfasf

This is simply amazing.

We're watching history in the making in real time.

YES! Thank you, President Trump.

Promises made.

Promises kept.

