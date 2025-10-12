DAAAMN SON! LOL! JD Vance DOG-WALKED George Stephanopoulos SO Bad They Actually CUT HIS FEED (Watch)

George Stephanopoulos is a big ol' crybaby.

In other news, water is still wet and a pig's backside is still pork.

Now, we're not entirely sure what George thought would happen when he brought JD Vance on to babble at him about the Tom Homan story that went nowhwere, but man oh man, he definitely got more than he asked for.

So much so that he cut the mic and went to break.

We're not even kidding.

Watch this:

🚨 BREAKING: JD Vance destroyed ABC's George Stephanopolous so hard they CUT HIS FEED and went to break 🤣



VANCE: "Here's, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program and why you're losing CREDIBILITY, because you're talking for now 5 minutes with the Vice President of… pic.twitter.com/zeQ10DUz1r — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2025

Post continues:

... the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan, a story that I've read about, but I don't even know the video that you're talking about. Meanwhile, low-income women can't get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government!" "You are focused on a BOGUS story. You're insinuating criminal wrongdoing against a guy who has done nothing wrong instead of focusing on the fact that our country is struggling because our government's shut down! Let's talk about the real issues, George." "I think the American people would benefit much more from that than from you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole where the facts clearly show that Tom Homan didn't engage in any criminal wrongdoing." GEORGE: "It's not a weird left-wing rabbit hole! I didn't insinuate anything. I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000 as was heard on an audio tape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question. Thank you for your time this morning." VANCE: "No, George, I said-" GEORGE: "We'll be right back."

HA HA HA HA HA HA

They just don't know how to deal with Republicans who won't be pushed around.

You gotta love it ... unless, of course, you're George Stephanopoulos.

============================================================

============================================================

