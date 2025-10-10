THIS --> Mollie Hemingway's Powerful Post PERFECTLY Pulverizes the Entire Virginia Democrat Ticket

Democrats can continue to spin Jay Jones' texts and horrific statements about dead cops all they want, but the reality of what he said is really not all that complicated.

Which is probably why so many of them are trying TO complicate it.

When something is in black and white, it's very difficult to spin it.

So when Mollie Hemingway posted this very simple statement and pic, it resonated across X. Especially with Republicans since, you know, that's who Jones fantasized about shooting in the head.

Voted for the guy who doesn’t want me and my children murdered… pic.twitter.com/q1W4ItxPKd — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 10, 2025

Makes sense, right?

It's not even a policy, just a very basic and simple act of self-defense.

Seems pretty reasonable. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 10, 2025

Right?

Yeah, you'd think that would be a low bar. — Frank Briggs (@FXBriggs63) October 10, 2025

We're not entirely sure Democrats could set the bar any lower.

As did I. As enthusiastic as I've ever been to cast a ballot. pic.twitter.com/SUvkltqu6p — Snaaling (@Snaaling3) October 10, 2025

We weren't sure people would ever be more anxious to vote for a Republican here in Virginia after 2021 and the mess Northam made of the Commonwealth, but then again, we couldn't have anticipated someone as hate-filled and dangerous as Jay Jones.

If you're going to be a single issue voter.



That's a damn good issue to focus on. — InstructorJohn (O-Ga) (@jej117) October 10, 2025

Ain't it though?

