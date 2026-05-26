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Zohran Mamdani Says He’ll 'Transfer Ownership' From Bad Landlords to ‘the Tenants Themselves’

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 26, 2026
Twitter

We have some new promises from New York City's Democratic Socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani. Commies are gonna commie, and Mamdani told a crowd at a "Block by Block" rally that his administration will "fix the city" by taking legal action against the worst landlords to transfer the ownership of their property to "responsible stewards," which could include community land trusts, non-profits, or even "the tenants themselves."

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We're very interested in learning the legal standard to be classified as a "bad landlord."

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Yeah, we're also interested to see the upkeep of buildings that are handed over to the tenants themselves. The renters will own the property? So, they'll be paying the property taxes as well as paying for the maintenance, right?

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And how about all of the trained seals clapping for this communist? This is what they voted for … he never made it a secret that this was his plan.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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COMMUNISM NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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