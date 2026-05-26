Zohran Mamdani Says He’ll 'Transfer Ownership' From Bad Landlords to ‘the Tenants Themselves’

We have some new promises from New York City's Democratic Socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani. Commies are gonna commie, and Mamdani told a crowd at a "Block by Block" rally that his administration will "fix the city" by taking legal action against the worst landlords to transfer the ownership of their property to "responsible stewards," which could include community land trusts, non-profits, or even "the tenants themselves."

Advertisement

NOW: Mamdani says his admin will transfer ownership from bad landlords to non-profits.



“For buildings that have suffered chronic neglect, we will work to transfer ownership to responsible stewards.



Stewards that include community land trusts, non-profits, or even the tenants… pic.twitter.com/YHhzGWPgWh — Brecca Stoll (@breccastoll) May 26, 2026

IT BEGINS…



NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveils plan to "transfer ownership" from landlords to "the community" pic.twitter.com/uybGFPk5eD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 26, 2026

Wow! The Commies are ready to confiscate private property! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) May 26, 2026

Here's the scam:



Mandate improvements on the landlords that cost a lot of money, BUT the landlords cannot raise rent to pay for the repairs & improvements.



When they don't do the mandated improvements, seize the property.



Classic socialist takeover that will result in ruin. — Bailey (@RealXBailey) May 26, 2026

1. Private entity buys building

2. Government restricts the amount you can increase rent, making upgrades and maintenance unaffordable

3. Gov calls you a deadbeat and takes your building

4.Profit! — Le Poilu (@Class0305) May 26, 2026

"Bad landlords" will include anyone whose property the communists wish to confiscate. pic.twitter.com/bo4tBsNOsd — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) May 26, 2026

We're very interested in learning the legal standard to be classified as a "bad landlord."

This is called "theft."



Communists are famous for it. But this isn't Russia or China. Mamdani and the City of New York are going to get their asses sued off. — Rank Badjin (浪・ヴァニェ・イ・夜) (@badjin_rank) May 26, 2026

Buildings owed by the tenants themselves?



Oh, what a glorious shitshow that will be! I'll get the popcorn.🍿 — FBB (@FactBasedBanter) May 26, 2026

Yeah, we're also interested to see the upkeep of buildings that are handed over to the tenants themselves. The renters will own the property? So, they'll be paying the property taxes as well as paying for the maintenance, right?

Confiscation of property? — 🇺🇸 The FJC 🇺🇸 (@The_FJC) May 26, 2026

Yup. It always goes this route. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 26, 2026

Transfer ownership = property confiscation, which is a 5th Amendment violation unless the owners are fairly compensated. — J. L. Richelm (@roybatty010816) May 26, 2026

Government seizure of property based on a bureaucrats’ determinations of ”neglect” sounds like should be struck down quite quickly. — ThuneIsWorthless (@ThuneWorthless) May 26, 2026

After Rubio gets done freeing Venezuela and Cuba maybe he can work on NYC next. — 7️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ TJ (@TJDMCR) May 26, 2026

Let's get this straight:



NYC passes regulations/laws that make it extremely difficult for landlords to even break even on rentals, much less turn a profit. Then, when the landlords are under the government's stranglehold, they will seize the property. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) May 26, 2026

Private property is the difference between the USA and Haiti. If he tries this the response should not be tepid. — Matt Nettleton (@mattnettleton) May 26, 2026

The worst landlord in NYC is the city's public housing department. — Mike Ginsberg 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟧 (@MikeGinsberg6) May 26, 2026

Advertisement

This was already tried in Cuba. Here are the results. Good luck NY! pic.twitter.com/Q0BINgqrgX — Cubano Libre (@CubanAmericanFL) May 26, 2026

The left's entire schtick is to steal your money and give it to their nonprofit buddies who are profiting quite handsomely. — 2 + 2 = 4 #🟦 (@PGtwentytwo) May 26, 2026

Non-profits are more corrupt than landlords. All the people working there profit big time. — Truth AND Intuition (@dsisme48) May 26, 2026

Non-profits that pay their execs millions of dollars, and are run by Mamdani cronies who donate to his campaign. Absolute fraud. — SAM ✝️🇺🇸 (@AmericafirstSam) May 26, 2026

And how about all of the trained seals clapping for this communist? This is what they voted for … he never made it a secret that this was his plan.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.