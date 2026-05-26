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Court Smacks Down Alabama Map That’s ‘Tainted by Intentional Race-Based Discrimination’

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on May 26, 2026
Twitter

Hey, look, federal judges are back in charge of the redistricting fight, despite the Supreme Court striking down race-based gerrymandering as unconstitutional. A panel of judges has blocked Alabama from implementing its new map, calling it "tainted by intentional race-based discrimination." Jamie Dupree says the new map erased the seat of one black House Democrat. We thought the Supreme Court determined there were no such things as white seats or black seats, but judges know best.

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In case that's difficult to read, the three-judge court ruled:

After that exacting review, we conclude that a preliminary injunction must issue. Ultimately, we cannot see our way clear to requiring Alabamians to cast their votes in the 2026 elections under a districting plan tainted by intentional race-based discrimination. And under the unusual circumstances of this case, we conclude that a limited order requiring the Secretary to continue using this Court’s race-blind map will not disrupt Alabama’s elections (all candidates ran under the race-blind map until fifteen days ago, and all voters remain districted under the race-blind map in electoral computer systems).

NBC News reports:

A three-judge panel on Tuesday blocked a Republican-drawn congressional map in Alabama from going into effect, writing that the district lines “intentionally discriminated based on race in violation of the Constitution.”

“We cannot see our way clear to requiring Alabamians to cast their votes in the 2026 elections under a districting plan tainted by intentional race-based discrimination,” the panel of federal judges wrote.

The decision is a setback for Republicans, who sought to enact the map after a major redistricting ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court last month. The map would eliminate one of Alabama’s two majority-minority districts, putting the GOP in position to gain a seat in this year’s midterm elections.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the state would “immediately appeal” the decision to the Supreme Court.

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For those saying we need to impeach these liberal judges, two were Trump appointees.

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This appeal will go directly to the Supreme Court, and the decision will be overturned. 

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***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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