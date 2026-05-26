LMAO! Karen Bass Learns the Hilarious HARD WAY That an Endorsement from Maxine Waters Is NOT a Good Thing

Karen Bass took to X to celebrate what she called an incredible honor: snagging an endorsement from Rep. Maxine Waters and gushing over the veteran Democrat’s record of supposedly opening doors in banking and finance for black and brown communities.

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Right? We made the same face.

X wasn’t exactly popping the champagne with her, though, as replies lit up with brutal reminders that Waters has spent decades representing a district that’s become synonymous with crime, filth, generational poverty, and managed decline—while Bass herself presides over a city sliding deeper into the same urban chaos.

Oh, and of course the fact that Waters doesn't actually live in her district probably isn't a great thing for Bass to connect herself to.

It is an incredible honor to receive an endorsement from Congresswoman Maxine Waters.



She has been one of the most powerful voices in Washington as Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee, opening the doors of banking and finance to Black and Brown communities… pic.twitter.com/zUvlPkyYAs — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) May 25, 2026

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... who were locked out for generations.

What?

LMFAO. Congrats on being endorsed by the one of the VERY few people even more retarded than you are. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 25, 2026

*cough cough*

Imagine celebrating an endorsement from one of the most corrupt politicians in history pic.twitter.com/4YaQ6vRZ4Q — TaraBull (@TaraBull) May 26, 2026

She only opened the doors to the federal treasury and funneled millions of taxpayer dollars to her loser husband’s bank



Criminals love other criminals — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) May 25, 2026

That they do.

She does get things done… that’s for sure. For example, she urged your supporters to get more confrontational and there’s been four assassination attempts since. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) May 25, 2026

Oof.

YUCK.

Like Maxine, you are also a failure and I am looking so forward to not having to look at you again as Mayor of my city of 66 years. You are TERRIBLE AT IT.

Buh-bye Ms. Bass. — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) May 26, 2026

BUH-BYE.

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