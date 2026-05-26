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LMAO! Karen Bass Learns the Hilarious HARD WAY That an Endorsement from Maxine Waters Is NOT a Good Thing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:05 PM on May 26, 2026
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Karen Bass took to X to celebrate what she called an incredible honor: snagging an endorsement from Rep. Maxine Waters and gushing over the veteran Democrat’s record of supposedly opening doors in banking and finance for black and brown communities. 

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Right? We made the same face.

X wasn’t exactly popping the champagne with her, though, as replies lit up with brutal reminders that Waters has spent decades representing a district that’s become synonymous with crime, filth, generational poverty, and managed decline—while Bass herself presides over a city sliding deeper into the same urban chaos. 

Oh, and of course the fact that Waters doesn't actually live in her district probably isn't a great thing for Bass to connect herself to.

Post continues:

... who were locked out for generations.

What?

*cough cough*

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That they do.

Oof.

BUH-BYE.

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JOE BIDEN KAREN BASS X

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