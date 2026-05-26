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F**k Right OFF': Joey Jones Tears Jacob Frey a NEW ONE for Using Memorial Day to Celebrate George Floyd

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on May 26, 2026
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Joey Jones wasn’t having it when Mayor Jacob Frey decided to mark Memorial Day by posting a tribute to George Floyd instead of honoring America’s fallen service members.

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No really.

Even we can't make up stupid like this:

That's right. The druggie who once held a gun to a pregnant woman's stomach changed Minneapolis forever.

And not in a good way. 

Honestly, could Frey's message be any more tone-deaf? We get it, he's a Democrat, and they did something equally as stupid on X for Memorial Day (so stupid in fact that they deleted it), but c'mon. Frey had to know this wouldn't go over well, like at all.

Especially with our warriors, like Joey Jones:

What he said.

And then some.

That's right, Jones re-enlisted because he's a total bada*s.

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Louder for the people in the back.

Amen.

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BLACK LIVES MATTER DEMOCRAT PARTY JACOB FREY MINNESOTA

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