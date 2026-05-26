F**k Right OFF': Joey Jones Tears Jacob Frey a NEW ONE for Using Memorial Day to Celebrate George Floyd

Joey Jones wasn’t having it when Mayor Jacob Frey decided to mark Memorial Day by posting a tribute to George Floyd instead of honoring America’s fallen service members.

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No really.

Even we can't make up stupid like this:

Today, we remember George Floyd, who was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer six years ago.



That moment changed our city forever. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 25, 2026

That's right. The druggie who once held a gun to a pregnant woman's stomach changed Minneapolis forever.

And not in a good way.

Honestly, could Frey's message be any more tone-deaf? We get it, he's a Democrat, and they did something equally as stupid on X for Memorial Day (so stupid in fact that they deleted it), but c'mon. Frey had to know this wouldn't go over well, like at all.

Especially with our warriors, like Joey Jones:

You Sir, can f**k right off. Today is for heroes. https://t.co/OjzUkW1CaP — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 25, 2026

What he said.

And then some.

Well said. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 26, 2026

Thank you for service and your continued service!

You are speaking for all of us! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🏻 — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸🐊 (@lillymckim) May 25, 2026

That's right, Jones re-enlisted because he's a total bada*s.

Why would we expect anything more from a Democrat? This is exactly who they are… — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) May 25, 2026

Damn right — Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) May 25, 2026

Louder for the people in the back.

Preach Joey.🇺🇸🇺🇸



Thank you for your service and sacrifice 🙏🫶🏻 — Kimberley 2.0 (@TheRealGAPeach3) May 25, 2026

Amen.

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